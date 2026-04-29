Omaxe Group to invest ₹250 crore in Lucknow to develop a premium housing project

Delhi-based real estate developer Omaxe Group plans to invest over ₹250 crore to develop its premium residential project in Lucknow, being developed by Omaxe Garv Buildtech Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 29. Delhi-based Omaxe Group will invest over ₹250 crore in a premium housing project in Lucknow through subsidiary Omaxe Garv Buildtech Pvt Ltd. (Picture for representational purposes) (Unsplash)

The project, called Omaxe Cassia, is located within the 690-acre Omaxe Metro City township on Raebareli Road in Lucknow, the statement said.

Omaxe Cassia will comprise eight residential towers offering a mix of 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.

The developer said the project will be built in line with RERA timelines and is targeted for delivery within the next three years.

The project has already sold 300 of its 360 units, with construction commencing, the company said.

Omaxe Group has delivered about 140.17 million sq ft of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

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Lucknow is seeing demand for township living The company said homebuyers in Lucknow are evaluating projects based not only on the apartment unit but also on the broader ecosystem surrounding the development.

It said buyers are prioritising connectivity, evolving infrastructure and access to township amenities while making purchase decisions.

Located on Raebareli Road, the project is expected to benefit from regional infrastructure and growing residential demand in the micro-market.

Lucknow has emerged as an active residential market in recent years, with developers expanding township and mid-income housing projects amid infrastructure upgrades and increasing end-user demand, the company said.

In March 2026, the company sold 173 luxury homes worth nearly ₹800 crore and 120 commercial units valued at ₹160 crore in Faridabad.

In a statement, the company said it had sold all residential and commercial units at its two newly launched city projects, Omaxe Residences and The Grand Europe.

Both projects are RERA-approved developments in Faridabad and are being developed by Omaxe through its wholly owned subsidiary, Omaxe World Street Pvt. Ltd.

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Omaxe Residences comprises six planned towers. In the first phase, RERA approval has been obtained for three towers so far. Within these approved towers, a total of 173 ultra-luxury residential units were launched, and the entire inventory was sold out within a few days, resulting in a sales realisation of approximately ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement.

The second project, The Grand Europe, is a commercial SCO development that has also been completely sold out. A total of 120 units were sold in this project, generating an overall sales realisation of around ₹160 crore, it said.

Omaxe is investing an estimated ₹1,060 crore in Faridabad's local real estate ecosystem. According to CA certificates submitted to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the estimated project cost for Omaxe Residences is ₹927.20 crore, while The Grand Europe is valued at ₹133.78 crore, the statement had said.