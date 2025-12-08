Edit Profile
    Omaxe repays over ₹700 crore debt to Samman Capital

    Omaxe Group has repaid its entire 700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance

    Published on: Dec 08, 2025 5:01 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Omaxe Group has repaid its entire 700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital that was formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, the company said December 8.

    Omaxe Group has repaid its entire ₹700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    The company’s association with Samman Capital (formerly IndiaBulls Housing Finance) supported the construction and development of several projects across Lucknow, Faridabad, New Chandigarh, and other key cities, it said.

    The closure of this facility marks another important step in Omaxe’s ongoing strategy to optimize its balance sheet and enhance financial agility, the company said.

    “Our association with Samman Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) has been instrumental in driving our project execution and expansion across key regions. We value their trust and support through this journey. This early repayment reaffirms Omaxe’s commitment to timely repayments and sustainable financial management. With our balance sheet further strengthened, we are well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality developments and value creation for all stakeholders,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

    Also Read: Omaxe repays 80 crore SWAMIH stress fund loans tied to its New Chandigarh and Prayagraj real estate projects

    Founded in 1987 by Rohtaas Goel, Omaxe has delivered approximately 140.17 million sq. ft. of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, and integrated township projects.

    Also Read: Real estate emerges as top recipient of AIF investments, attracts 74,000 crore in first nine months of FY2025

