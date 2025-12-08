Omaxe repays over ₹700 crore debt to Samman Capital

Omaxe Group has repaid its entire ₹700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital that was formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, the company said December 8. Omaxe Group has repaid its entire ₹700+ crore debt exposure to Samman Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The company’s association with Samman Capital (formerly IndiaBulls Housing Finance) supported the construction and development of several projects across Lucknow, Faridabad, New Chandigarh, and other key cities, it said.

The closure of this facility marks another important step in Omaxe’s ongoing strategy to optimize its balance sheet and enhance financial agility, the company said.

“Our association with Samman Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) has been instrumental in driving our project execution and expansion across key regions. We value their trust and support through this journey. This early repayment reaffirms Omaxe’s commitment to timely repayments and sustainable financial management. With our balance sheet further strengthened, we are well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality developments and value creation for all stakeholders,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

Founded in 1987 by Rohtaas Goel, Omaxe has delivered approximately 140.17 million sq. ft. of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, and integrated township projects.

