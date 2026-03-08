Omaxe sells 173 luxury homes for ₹800 crore, 120 commercial units for ₹160 crore in Faridabad

Delhi-based real estate firm Omaxe has sold 173 luxury homes worth nearly ₹800 crore and 120 commercial units valued at ₹160 crore in Faridabad, the company said in a statement. Omaxe has sold 173 luxury homes worth nearly ₹800 crore in Faridabad, the company said in a statement

In a statement issued Omaxe said it has sold all the residential and commercial units at its two newly launched projects, Omaxe Residences and The Grand Europe, in the city.

Both projects are RERA-approved developments in Faridabad and are being developed by Omaxe through its wholly owned subsidiary, Omaxe World Street Pvt. Ltd..

Omaxe Residences comprises six planned towers. In the first phase, RERA approval has been obtained for three towers so far. Within these approved towers, a total of 173 ultra-luxury residential units were launched, and the entire inventory was sold out within a few days, resulting in a sales realisation of approximately ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement.

The second project, The Grand Europe, is a commercial SCO development that has also been completely sold out. A total of 120 units were sold in this project, generating an overall sales realisation of around ₹160 crore, it said.

Omaxe is investing an estimated ₹1,060 crore in Faridabad's local real estate ecosystem. According to CA certificates submitted to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the estimated project cost for Omaxe Residences is ₹927.20 crore, while The Grand Europe is valued at ₹133.78 crore, the statement said.

Both developments are part of the World Street by Omaxe project, a mixed-use development designed to create an integrated urban ecosystem where residents can live, work, shop and access entertainment within the same hub.

Omaxe Residences and The Grand Europe are slated for completion by December 2030 and August 2030, respectively.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2026: What women homebuyers should know about home loans and EMI planning

Omaxe Residences aims to address the demand for premium housing in the city by introducing international living standards. The project features average unit realisations of ₹3–4 crore and faces limited competition in its segment in Faridabad.

Complementing the residential development, The Grand Europe brings a European-style high-street retail concept to the city, offering shop-cum-office (SCO) units from 70 square yards.

"This response to Omaxe Residences and The Grand Europe reflects the deep trust buyers continue to place in the Omaxe brand," said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited. "Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals, but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards. We are not just fulfilling a massive demand gap; we are contributing to Faridabad’s growth as an integrated, modern urban destination," he said.

Also Read: Omaxe repays over ₹700 crore debt to Samman Capital

The projects are located in Sector 79 and are well connected to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the upcoming Jewar Airport, the Bata Chowk Metro Station, and the Manjhawali Bridge. Driven by the limited supply of premium land parcels and strong localised demand from end users and long-term investors, the projects hold significant appreciation potential.