International Women’s Day 2026: What women homebuyers should know about home loans and EMI planning

For many working women, buying a home represents both financial independence and long-term security. However, a home loan is not just a property purchase decision but a multi-decade financial commitment that must align with other life goals. Women borrowers should ensure that regular savings toward these goals are prioritised before committing to a home loan EMI

Shalini Sinha, a 35-year-old school administrator, decided to buy a ₹70 lakh apartment after years of renting. She had modest savings and could not afford a very high down payment without depleting her emergency corpus.

She structured her loan so that EMIs remained below 35% of her monthly income. While she continued small SIP investments, most surplus income went toward loan repayment and household expenses.

Shalini and her husband took a joint home loan and documented their repayment contributions. She also kept a financial buffer to manage interest rate fluctuations and unexpected medical expenses, reflecting the uncertainty many borrowers face in real life.

Building security beyond property ownership A home loan is a long-term financial commitment that typically involves a large ticket size, where a significant portion of the borrower’s monthly income goes toward EMI payments. Before taking a home loan, it is important to first identify other major financial goals, such as retirement planning, children’s education, healthcare, or other long-term investments.

Women borrowers should ensure that regular savings toward these goals are prioritised before committing to a home loan EMI. “Ideally, they should maintain an emergency fund covering at least 6–12 months of expenses and EMIs.”

EMI planning for women borrowers “The EMI should be structured in a way that it comfortably fits within the income left after allocating funds for savings, investments, and essential expenses. This helps maintain long-term financial stability without compromising future goals,” says Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution.

For homebuyers, irrespective of gender, the ideal EMI-to-income ratio is 30-40% of the monthly income. This keeps loans manageable without compromising financial independence or long-term goals. “Since women often juggle various financial priorities, maintaining this cushion is significant for cash flow stability. Even lenders follow similar norms, as encouraged by the Reserve Bank of India,” says Atul Monga, co-founder and CEO, BASIC Home Loan.

Balance down payment and long-term investing “A higher down payment can help reduce the loan burden with lower EMIs and also improve loan eligibility. But it shouldn’t drain their long-term investments. Continue with disciplined investment in market-linked assets like mutual funds to build wealth and stay ahead of inflation,” says Monga.

Home loans are generally among the lowest-cost borrowing options, so maintaining a balanced approach is often advisable. Borrowers can continue investing in market-linked instruments such as mutual funds or equities while servicing the loan, provided they have a long-term investment horizon and risk appetite.

“If potential investment returns are significantly higher than the home loan interest rate, continuing investments may make sense. However, many borrowers prefer gradually prepaying the loan to reduce long-term interest costs and financial obligations,” says Kapoor.

Structure joint home loan contributions clearly In a joint home loan, it is important that both partners clearly understand their financial responsibilities. Ideally, both individuals should be co-borrowers and co-owners of the property, ensuring that repayment responsibilities and ownership rights remain aligned.

“The repayment contribution from each partner should be mutually agreed upon and structured according to their respective income levels. Maintaining transparency regarding EMI payments, tax benefits, and financial responsibilities helps avoid misunderstandings later,” says Kapoor.