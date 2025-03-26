Menu Explore
Pharma firm Althera’s CEO buys three luxury apartments in South Mumbai for over 72 crore

ByMehul R Thakkar
Mar 26, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Mumbai real estate: Pharma company Althera’s CEO has bought three luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Raheja Modern Vivarea

Global pharma firm Althera’s CEO, Sanjeev Agarwal, has purchased three luxury apartments worth over 72 crore in Raheja Modern Vivarea, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Global pharma firm Althera’s CEO has purchased three luxury apartments worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 crore in Raheja Modern Vivarea, according to property registration documents. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Global pharma firm Althera’s CEO has purchased three luxury apartments worth over 72 crore in Raheja Modern Vivarea, according to property registration documents. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Documents show that the three apartments were purchased in South Mumbai's Raheja Modern Vivarea, a project by K Raheja Corp.

The first apartment, which measures 2,891 sq ft and has a 217 sq ft balcony, was purchased for 26.42 crore on February 17, 2025.

Documents show that the second apartment, measuring 2,364 sq ft, was purchased for 20.09 crore on February 17, 2025. The third apartment, measuring 2,873 sq ft, along with a balcony of 217 sq ft, was purchased for 26.14 crore on May 22, 2024.

The documents show that all three apartments measuring over 8,100 sq ft RERA carpet were purchased in two phases for 72.65 crore.

The three apartments were purchased by paying a stamp duty of around 4.35 crore and registration fees of 90,000, the documents showed.

The documents show that the three apartments come with seven car parking spaces.

Emails have been sent to Sanjeev Agarwal and K Raheja Corp.

Top deals in Mumbai's real estate market

In the last three years, several high-net-worth individuals have purchased luxury apartments in South Mumbai and in Raheja Modern Vivarea.

In September 2024, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Securities’ promoter Kishore Bang and his wife Suman Bang purchased two apartments in the same building for 45.69 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

In 2023, promoters of Creative Plastics Group purchased eight luxury apartments in a K Raheja Corp Homes project in Mahalaxmi for a sum of 154.6 crore.

Follow Us On