PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II: Impact on NCR housing, commercial and warehousing markets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17 inaugurated the 76-km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), envisioned as Delhi’s third Ring Road, along with the 29-km Dwarka Expressway. Together, these projects form a key part of the Centre’s decongestion strategy for the capital, aimed at cutting travel time across Delhi and adjoining regions while easing pressure on the existing Ring Road and other arterial routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17 inaugurated the 76-km Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), envisioned as Delhi’s third Ring Road, along with the 29-km Dwarka Expressway.(ANI, PTI)

For NCR residents, the enhanced connectivity is expected to drive residential and commercial growth. According to real estate experts, the corridor is set to emerge as a hub for mid-segment and premium housing, while also boosting logistics and warehousing activity.

This is what real estate experts have to say

The Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) along with the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, has been built at a cost of around ₹8,000 crore. The four-to-six-lane expressway will connect Alipur to Mahipalpur through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, dramatically reducing travel time from Indira Gandhi International Airport to various NCR cities.

With seamless links to the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Rohtak, and Delhi-Mumbai Expressways, UER-2 is expected to ease congestion, lower fuel costs, and enhance connectivity to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh, said experts.

Commercial real estate stands to gain significantly as UER’s connectivity to major highways will spur demand for warehouses, logistics hubs, and retail spaces in Bahadurgarh and Rohtak, real estate experts said.

The Urban Extension Road, connecting Alipur, Dwarka Expressway, Mahipalpur and Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway is set to enhance connectivity and reduce commute time in the entire National Capital Region.

“These flagship projects have the potential to uplift the real estate landscape in catchment areas such as Dwarka, Najafgarh, Rohini and localities along NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway, particularly bolstering commercial, residential and warehousing demand in the long-term. With close to 3 million sq ft of Grade A office stock nearing completion in the NH-48 micro market, commercial real estate activity across demand segments is likely to gain traction in the next few years,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head, Research at Colliers India.

The inauguration of UER II (Urban Extension Road II) marks a milestone for Delhi NCR. This high-speed, signal-free corridor connects major routes including NH 44, NH 9, and NH 48, along with the Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and the international airport.

“From a property market perspective, the operationalisation of UER II is set to spark a significant revaluation across several micro markets. It will likely boost residential activity in Dwarka as well as in peripheral locations such as Kundli, Sonipat, and Narela. We believe, the impact will go beyond simple price appreciation. The new connectivity corridor is expected to create a broader and more resilient base of demand. It will open access to budget friendly locations for both homebuyers and businesses while preserving seamless connectivity to Delhi’s primary commercial hubs,” said Ravi Nirwal, sales director and principal partner, Square Yards.

Navdeep Sardana, founder, Whiteland Corporation said, “ UER-II will seamlessly connect key destinations such as Sonipat and Panipat while easing travel across the region, setting the stage for stronger economic lifelines and future-ready development. Importantly, this will give emerging micro-markets along the corridor far greater accessibility to mainstream hubs of Gurugram, catalyzing both residential and commercial growth."

The Dwarka Expressway corridor, now at the heart of this transformation, is fast emerging as one of NCR’s most promising destinations, he said.

The connector will cut travel time from Gurugram and Delhi to Sonipat, Panipat and beyond, while enabling seamless access from the Delhi border to IGI Airport. By bypassing traditional chokepoints, this connectivity will redefine how people and businesses engage with emerging locations.

“The government’s focus on world-class infrastructure is not only unlocking new growth corridors but also instilling fresh confidence in Tier-2 cities like Panipat, where improved accessibility drives economic vibrancy, stronger business ecosystems, and sustained real estate growth,” said Robin Mangla, president M3M India.

"Sonipat's real estate is on the brink of a major boom post-UER-2 inauguration, with enhanced connectivity slashing commute times from Sonipat to IGI Airport by over half and linking seamlessly to Dwarka Expressway. Property prices here remain 30-50% lower than Gurugram or Noida, yet Kundli land values have surged 190% since 2020, while Sector 35 saw 252% appreciation in three years. Developments like Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant, alongside UER-2's spurs, will attract industries and professionals, spurring demand for affordable homes and logistics hubs,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, president and CEO, Jindal Realty.

This enhanced connectivity will ripple across the region, linking key highways such as Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Jaipur, said Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP.