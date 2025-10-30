Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, buys a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹17.5 crore

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, along with his wife Ritu Ahuja Sinha, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Raheja Modern Vivarea project at Mahalaxmi for ₹17.50 crore, documents accessed by Liases Foras, a non-broking real estate research and data analytics firm showed. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Raheja Modern Vivarea project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The agreement, registered on October 27, 2025, lists the consideration value as ₹17.50 crore. The apartment, situated on the 31st floor, features a carpet area of 2,181 sq ft and a balcony area of 78 sq ft, totalling 2,259 sq ft, according to the documents.

The property documents showed that the buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore.

The sellers of the housing units are K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd and Modern India Ltd.

The sellers of the housing units are K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd and Modern India Ltd.

Situated in Raheja Modern Vivarea South Tower, the project is part of the developer’s ongoing phase 2, which includes the construction of a second tower. The project is RERA-registered, with possession slated for September 2028.

The development offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course, and Mahalaxmi Race Course, according to the company's website.

Earlier this year, global pharma firm Althera’s CEO, Sanjeev Agarwal, had purchased three luxury apartments worth over ₹72 crore in Raheja Modern Vivarea, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

In September 2024, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Securities’ promoter Kishore Bang and his wife Suman Bang purchased two apartments in the same building for ₹45.69 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

