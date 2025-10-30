Edit Profile
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, buys a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹17.5 crore

    The over 2,000 sq ft luxury apartment bought by Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, is located in the Raheja Modern Vivarea project in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:03 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, along with his wife Ritu Ahuja Sinha, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Raheja Modern Vivarea project at Mahalaxmi for 17.50 crore, documents accessed by Liases Foras, a non-broking real estate research and data analytics firm showed.

    Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Raheja Modern Vivarea project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Raheja Modern Vivarea project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

    The agreement, registered on October 27, 2025, lists the consideration value as 17.50 crore. The apartment, situated on the 31st floor, features a carpet area of 2,181 sq ft and a balcony area of 78 sq ft, totalling 2,259 sq ft, according to the documents.

    The property documents showed that the buyer paid a stamp duty of 1.5 crore.

    The sellers of the housing units are K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd and Modern India Ltd.

    Emails have been sent to both Praveer Sinha and K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Situated in Raheja Modern Vivarea South Tower, the project is part of the developer’s ongoing phase 2, which includes the construction of a second tower. The project is RERA-registered, with possession slated for September 2028.

    The development offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course, and Mahalaxmi Race Course, according to the company's website.

    Earlier this year, global pharma firm Althera’s CEO, Sanjeev Agarwal, had purchased three luxury apartments worth over 72 crore in Raheja Modern Vivarea, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

    In September 2024, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Securities’ promoter Kishore Bang and his wife Suman Bang purchased two apartments in the same building for 45.69 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes