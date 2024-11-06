Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Prestige Group, is amongst the recipients of this year’s annual Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. Prestige Group CMD Irfan Razack receives Karnataka’s second highest civilian award(Prestige Group)

The state government conferred the award, considered the second-highest civilian honour in the state, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrated on November 1 every year.

In a career spanning three decades, Razack has diversified the Group’s business across various segments, including residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehousing with operations in more than 12 major locations in India. According to a company statement, the realty player has completed 300 projects spanning a developable area of approximately 190 million square feet.

According to information available on the company website, Razack has received several other accolades, including the Fellowship of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS), the Real Estate Professional of the Year award, and the prestigious Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award.

Razack has also been named one of Asia’s Best CEOs in the year 2014 and presented with ‘The World’s Greatest Leaders’ award by Asia One in 2015-16.

“We are immensely proud of Irfan Razack’s recognition with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2024. His profound passion and steadfast commitment to not only constructing buildings but also creating environments that enhance lives and inspire communities have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of Prestige Group,” said Uzma Irfan, Director, Corporate Communications, Prestige Group.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Irfan Razack for this well-deserved accolade, which further underscores his significant legacy in Karnataka’s growth story,” Uzma Irfan added.

