Qualcomm leases 2.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹184 cr rent over five years

Global semiconductor major Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd has leased 2.56 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a period of five years, at a total rent of ₹184 crore, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack. Qualcomm India has leased 2.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at a total rent of ₹184 crore, documents from Propstack showed. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

The company has taken up space in Constellation Business Park, Virgo Tower, developed by Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd, one of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate players. The lease covers the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 11th floors of the building.

The monthly rent is fixed at ₹113 per sq ft, amounting to a rent of ₹2.89 crore, with a security deposit of ₹5 crore. The rent commenced from August 1, 2026, and the agreement includes a 15% rent escalation every three years.

The Bagmane Constellation Business Park in Mahadevapura, part of the Outer Ring Road corridor, is home to several global occupiers, including Amazon, Samsung and Google.



Last year, Amazon Development Centre India Private Limited renewed its lease for a 6.76 lakh square feet office space in the Taurus 3 facility of Constellation Business Park for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.92 crore.

The deal, which was registered on October 18, 2024, named Bagmane Developers Private Limited and an individual named B N Neetish Purushottama as the lessors. It involved a stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹56.04 lakh, a copy of the lease deed showed.

Email queries have been sent to Qualcomm and Bagmane. If a response is received, the copy will be updated.



Previous transactions Previously, in one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, global semiconductor display equipment manufacturer Applied Materials leased 8.06 lakh sq ft of office space in Whitefield for ₹855 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The deal translates to a monthly rent of ₹5.97 crore.

The office space is in the ITPB-Endeavour (MTB 6) building, with the 10-year lease commencing on April 1, 2025. The agreement entails a total rent outlay of about ₹855 crore over the tenure, with a 15% escalation every three years and a security deposit of ₹35.8 crore, according to the document.

In October, BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, has leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com.

The leased space spans six floors of a premium office tower, with a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, translating to ₹175.50 per sq. ft. The lease agreement includes a security deposit of ₹5.21 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation, aligning with market-standard terms for Grade A office space in Whitefield