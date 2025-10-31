Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Qualcomm leases 2.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹184 cr rent over five years

    Bengaluru real estate: Qualcomm has leased the space at Bagmane Constellation Business Park for a monthly rent of 2.89 crore

    Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 7:23 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Global semiconductor major Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd has leased 2.56 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a period of five years, at a total rent of 184 crore, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack.

    Qualcomm India has leased 2.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at a total rent of ₹184 crore, documents from Propstack showed. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )
    Qualcomm India has leased 2.56 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at a total rent of ₹184 crore, documents from Propstack showed. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

    The company has taken up space in Constellation Business Park, Virgo Tower, developed by Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd, one of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate players. The lease covers the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 11th floors of the building.

    The monthly rent is fixed at 113 per sq ft, amounting to a rent of 2.89 crore, with a security deposit of 5 crore. The rent commenced from August 1, 2026, and the agreement includes a 15% rent escalation every three years.

    The Bagmane Constellation Business Park in Mahadevapura, part of the Outer Ring Road corridor, is home to several global occupiers, including Amazon, Samsung and Google.

    Also Read: Three mega office lease deals inked in Bengaluru involving Amazon, Synopsys and Honeywell

    Last year, Amazon Development Centre India Private Limited renewed its lease for a 6.76 lakh square feet office space in the Taurus 3 facility of Constellation Business Park for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of 4.92 crore.

    The deal, which was registered on October 18, 2024, named Bagmane Developers Private Limited and an individual named B N Neetish Purushottama as the lessors. It involved a stamp duty of 1.11 crore and a registration fee of 56.04 lakh, a copy of the lease deed showed.

    Email queries have been sent to Qualcomm and Bagmane. If a response is received, the copy will be updated.

    Also Read: BMW Techworks leases 58,900 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield for 1.04 crore per month

    Previous transactions

    Previously, in one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, global semiconductor display equipment manufacturer Applied Materials leased 8.06 lakh sq ft of office space in Whitefield for 855 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The deal translates to a monthly rent of 5.97 crore.

    The office space is in the ITPB-Endeavour (MTB 6) building, with the 10-year lease commencing on April 1, 2025. The agreement entails a total rent outlay of about 855 crore over the tenure, with a 15% escalation every three years and a security deposit of 35.8 crore, according to the document.

    In October, BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, has leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of 1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com.

    The leased space spans six floors of a premium office tower, with a monthly rent of 1.04 crore, translating to 175.50 per sq. ft. The lease agreement includes a security deposit of 5.21 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation, aligning with market-standard terms for Grade A office space in Whitefield

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Qualcomm Leases 2.56 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Bengaluru For ₹184 Cr Rent Over Five Years
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes