Quantum City to come up in Hesaraghatta near Bengaluru: All you need to know, its impact on the real estate market

Karnataka has announced Quantum City (Q-City), a futuristic hub for quantum research, innovation, manufacturing, and education near Bengaluru, to secure India's place in the global quantum technology race. Developed under the ₹1,000 crore Karnataka Quantum Mission, the project aims to drive a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035 and position the state as the Quantum Capital of Asia.

The project is planned for Hesaraghatta, about 25–30 km northwest of Bengaluru and 30 km from Kempegowda International Airport. The government has allotted 6.17 acres of land to serve as its nucleus.

Real estate experts believe the initiative could spur infrastructure growth in northwestern Bengaluru, a region that has historically lagged behind the city’s IT-driven east and south. Several projects are already emerging along Hessarghatta Main Road, an area with strong connectivity and proximity to the airport, making it an attractive location.

Experts told HT.com that initially buyers may consider plots as investment opportunities or for secondary homes in the area.



Has land for Quantum City been sanctioned? The government has sanctioned 6.17 acres of land at Hessarghatta for the development of Q-City. “By sanctioning 6.17 acres of land at Hesaraghatta for the establishment of a Quantum City (QCity ), we have laid a strong and lasting foundation to position Karnataka as a global hub for quantum research and innovation,” Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju wrote on social media platform X.

“Just last month, we successfully hosted the Quantum India Bengaluru Conference, welcoming Nobel laureates and scientists from across the world. Today, within weeks of that promise, the land for Quantum City has been approved, true reflection of our government’s commitment and delivery,” he said.

He said in a statement that Karnataka aims to build a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035 through bold initiatives in quantum computing.

What is Quantum City? On August 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the launch of Karnataka’s first state-level Quantum Technology Roadmap. “We aim to make Karnataka Asia’s top Quantum Innovation Hub by 2035, with a $20 billion quantum economy. We are planning Quantum Hardware Parks, Innovation Zones, and a global Quantum Conclave in Bengaluru,” he said in a statement.

The Quantum City will house advanced research labs, innovation centres, start-up incubation units, and high-performance computing facilities. A dedicated Quantum Hardware Park, four innovation zones, and a FabLine for component manufacturing are also planned, ensuring that Bengaluru not only advances in research but also builds domestic capacity for quantum hardware production.

The CM has outlined that the initiative rests on five key pillars. The first is talent development, with plans to introduce quantum skilling programmes in more than 20 colleges, bring a quantum curriculum to higher secondary schools, and support 150 PhD fellowships annually.

The second is research and development excellence, where Karnataka has set an ambitious goal of building 1,000-qubit processors and piloting applications in healthcare, cybersecurity, defence and agriculture. The third pillar is infrastructure creation, with bold commitments to build India’s first Quantum Hardware Park and establish large-scale facilities for innovation.

The fourth focuses on industry support, with a Quantum Venture Capital Fund to back over 100 startups, a push for more than 100 patents, and the creation of nearly two lakh jobs, including 10,000 high-skilled roles. Finally, the state is seeking to deepen global partnerships through an international task force and platforms like the India Quantum Conclave.



Where is Quantum City located? The Quantum City is being developed at Hesaraghatta, located more than 25-30 km to the north-west of Bengaluru and about 30 km away from Kempegowda International Airport. Experts point out that Hesaraghatta was chosen because of its proximity to Bengaluru’s existing research ecosystem, including institutions such as IISc and a startup hub, which makes it an ideal setting for advanced scientific infrastructure.

How will it impact the real estate sector? Real estate experts say the project has the potential to boost infrastructure development in Bengaluru's northwestern part, which has historically seen less growth compared to the city’s IT-driven eastern and southern zones.

Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said, “A number of projects are coming up in this belt, particularly along Hessarghatta Main Road, which is well connected and relatively close to the airport, making it a sought-after location.”



According to him, most buyers today are looking at plots as investment avenues or secondary residences.

“Prestige Northpoint, an established project near the location, is selling at around ₹8,000 per sq. ft. In comparison, land in gated plotted communities is priced between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 per sq. ft,” Kumar noted.

He said that apartments are still relatively limited in supply, while local developers and investors are actively acquiring land. “We are seeing about 5% annual appreciation in real estate values, and with Quantum City on the horizon, we expect more real estate focus in the area,” he said.