Raymond Realty launches residential project in Mumbai’s Wadala with ₹5,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Raymond Realty on January 21 announced the launch of a residential redevelopment project in Wadala, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of ₹5,000 crore. The project, titled ‘The Address by GS, Wadala’, will be developed on a 5.62-acre land parcel, the company said in a regulatory filing. Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Raymond Realty on January 21 announced the launch of a residential redevelopment project in Wadala, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of ₹5,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

"... The project carries an estimated revenue potential of ₹5,000 crore...," the company said.

It did not mention the total number of apartments in this project, nor did it disclose the project cost.

According to the company, the development features 31-storey towers offering premium 2- and 3-BHK luxury residences, along with 10,500 sq ft of high-street retail space. The project will have a recreational area spanning approximately 1.7 lakh sq ft and a clubhouse of 45,000 sq ft, the company said.

The project will include amenities such as a pool, a lounge deck, a golf simulator, a mini theatre, badminton and squash courts, a bowling alley, banquet spaces, and multiple social and wellness zones.

Also Read: Buy vs rent: Go ahead if you can afford 60–65% of your dream home today, advises Harmohan Sahni, Raymond Realty MD

"The launch of The Address by GS, Wadala, represents a decisive step in our strategy to expand beyond established luxury micro-markets and actively shape Mumbai’s next growth corridors. With an estimated revenue potential of over ₹5,000 crore, this development significantly strengthens our long-term value creation pipeline while reinforcing our asset-light expansion model," Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Raymond Realty, said.

"Wadala’s central connectivity, combined with our focus on large-format lifestyle ecosystems, positions this project to deliver strong end-user demand as well as sustained investor returns. As we continue to scale our portfolio across high-quality urban locations, our objective remains clear: to compound growth with execution excellence and disciplined capital deployment," Sahni said.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment news: Raymond Realty announces launch of ₹2,000 crore premium project in Bandra

According to the company, the project is RERA-approved. The company said that from a connectivity standpoint, the project offers access to the Eastern Freeway and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), enabling rapid connectivity to business districts and the airport across the harbour.

Also Read: Gautam Singhania on luxury real estate: ‘If Raymond can make ₹16 lakh jackets, why not ₹100 crore apartments someday?’

According to the company, the project will be located close to the monorail and the upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 11, further enhancing multi-modal mobility, making the location especially attractive for professionals working in BKC, Lower Parel and South Mumbai, as well as HNIs and investors seeking high-growth rental micro-markets. The project is also aligned with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) sustainability standards, the company said.