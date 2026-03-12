Raymond Realty launches Thane housing project with ₹2,000 crore revenue potential

Raymond Realty has launched a new residential project, Ten X District 9, in Thane near Mumbai. Announced on March 12, the 9-acre development has an estimated revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore. Raymond Realty has launched a new residential project, Ten X District 9, in Thane near Mumbai, with a revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

According to the company, the project will combine premium residences, landscaped green spaces, and a retail component within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). More than five acres are earmarked for landscaped open areas, aiming to balance urban density with green spaces.

The development will primarily offer 2BHK apartments ranging from 600 to 820 sq ft, designed as part of an integrated residential community.

“The Ten X District 9 reflects our vision of building integrated ecosystems that anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s homeowners. Thane is no longer just a suburb; it is a premier residential destination driven by massive infrastructure tailwinds. By blending 75+ lifestyle amenities with ‘Park Street’, strong infrastructure, connectivity, and evolving lifestyle demand, we are delivering a balanced, 'walk-to-everything' home excellence that strengthens our leadership in the aspirational housing segment for today's discerning buyers," said, Harmohan Sahni, CEO, Raymond Realty.

The company said the project is located 0.5 km from the Eastern Express Highway and about 3 km from Thane railway station. It added that connectivity will further improve with proximity to Metro Lines 4, 4A and 5, the upcoming Thane–Borivali twin-tube tunnel, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway).

On March 9, the company signed definitive documents to jointly develop a residential project in Mumbai's Kandivali, with a revenue potential of ₹3,000 crore.

According to the company, the project is estimated to have a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore and marks the company's third project in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai.