Real estate as a hedge, not a bet: How property allocations are being resized in India

In 2025, institutional investment in Indian real estate hit record levels, with inflows estimated at $8.5-$10.4 billion, a double-digit increase from 2024. Capital largely shifted from speculative land buying to income-generating assets such as office parks, logistics facilities and leased commercial portfolios. Investors are diversifying across assets and cities rather than concentrating on a single property, with allocations spanning leased commercial portfolios, REIT units and fractional investment formats. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Residential assets drew about $1.6 billion, nearly one-fifth of total deployment, reflecting moderation from the previous year. Office assets alone accounted for over half of total investments, underscoring investors’ growing focus on stable cash flows and predictable returns.

The tilt is measurable. Office assets alone accounted for more than half of institutional investment during the year. Capital is seeking cash flow visibility.

At the same time, residential price growth remains moderate. The Reserve Bank of India’s All-India House Price Index showed a 3.6% year-on-year increase in Q3 2025-26, with variations across cities but no evidence of broad overheating.

Rental markets tell a slightly different story. Prime urban centres such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida and Delhi saw rental escalations reported at roughly 25% in 2025, driven by return-to-office dynamics and constrained supply in certain micro-markets. In several cities, rent growth outpaced price growth.

The combination is important. When rents rise faster than prices, the income component of total return becomes more visible. Property performance begins to look less like capital appreciation speculation and more like yield generation.

Residential yields in India typically range from 2% to 4%, depending on the asset type and city. Listed REITs that own leased commercial portfolios currently distribute yields in the 6% to 7.5% range. These yield numbers are not theoretical; they are observable in market disclosures and public filings.

Concentration risk has become hard to ignore Traditional Indian property ownership tends to be lumpy. A single apartment or commercial unit often represents a large share of household investable wealth. That structure introduces several risks:

Geographic dependence on one micro-market

Tenant or vacancy risk tied to one asset

Liquidity constraints during exit

Interest rate sensitivity if leverage is involved Institutional allocators do not operate that way. Their deployment patterns show diversification across cities, asset classes and tenant bases. The 2025 data shows that capital is being distributed, not concentrated, across office, industrial, and retail sectors. and residential segments.

Retail investors have started to reflect similar behaviour. Instead of accumulating one large residential property as the dominant wealth component, allocations are being split across multiple exposures: REIT units, co-owned commercial assets, and, in some cases, fractionalised real estate structures.

REIT market penetration in India currently stands near 16% of total institutional real estate exposure, with projections suggesting it could reach 25–30% by 2030. That trajectory indicates continued movement toward structured, pooled property ownership rather than individual asset concentration.

Liquidity, transparency and regulated disclosures are part of that shift.

Smaller tickets, wider spread The capital intensity of traditional property ownership has historically prevented measured sizing. Entry required a substantial upfront allocation, making rebalancing impractical. Digital real estate marketplaces and fractionalised ownership models are altering that constraint.

From a portfolio construction perspective, that matters. Smaller ticket access allows:

Distribution of exposure across multiple cities

Allocation across residential and commercial segments

Reduced concentration in one physical unit

More granular position sizing This does not eliminate property risk. It changes its shape.

Instead of a ₹1 crore commitment to one apartment, exposure can be distributed across several income-generating assets. Liquidity mechanisms differ from traditional bilateral sales. Asset management responsibilities are separated from ownership.

The mechanics begin to resemble financial portfolio allocation rather than physical accumulation.

How allocations are being framed Professional asset allocators often treat real assets as a stabilising sleeve within diversified portfolios, typically representing a mid-teens share of total exposure, depending on the risk profile. Indian retail investors historically exceeded that share by default, as primary residences and secondary properties dominated the wealth composition.

Recent behaviour suggests moderation.

Institutional capital favours income-producing commercial assets.

REIT participation is expanding.

Residential price growth remains moderate.

Rental markets are driving income returns.

Urbanisation supports demand but not speculative spikes. Property remains significant. It is simply being integrated differently.

Sizing is the strategy Investors are spreading their exposure across assets and cities rather than concentrating it in a single address. Some allocations sit in leased commercial portfolios. Some in listed REIT units. Some in structured or fractional formats that allow smaller positions.

Real estate in India is not being abandoned. It is being integrated, measured against other assets, sized deliberately, and positioned for stability rather than acceleration. The distinction is not about ownership. It is about proportion. And proportion determines whether property behaves as a hedge or a bet.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice