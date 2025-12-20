Real estate developers bullish on 2026, bet on end-user demand to boost sales and lift prices

The real estate sector is upbeat about 2026, with nearly two-thirds of developers across India optimistic about the residential segment and expecting demand to grow by more than 5% in CY’26. This sentiment suggests that growth in the coming year will be driven largely by end-user demand rather than speculative activity, a As many as 76% of real estate developers expect price appreciation of over 10% in CY’26, led by NCR and MMR, which continue to benefit from demand and ongoing premiumisation trends. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The report released at the CREDAI National Conclave by CREDAI–CRE Matrix further notes that 76% of developers expect price appreciation of over 10% in CY’26, led by NCR and MMR, which continue to benefit from deep demand and ongoing premiumisation trends.

The report shows that this optimism is translating into tangible supply plans, with 42% of developers planning to launch over 1 million sq ft of new projects next year, signalling expectations of sustained absorption across key markets.

Inventory dynamics remain supportive despite near-term pressures in select markets. As many as 83% of developers expect their unsold inventory to be fully absorbed within the next two years, reflecting confidence in sales momentum and end-user demand, as per the survey,

As many as 647 developers participated in the survey conducted in November and December.

Cost pressures also appear to be moderating. Around 65% of developers surveyed reported that project cost increases have remained below 10%, aided by GST rationalization, adoption of advanced construction techniques and increased use of technology and robotics. This has helped developers maintain feasibility while continuing to scale launches.

The survey also highlights resilience in the face of global uncertainty. As many as 62% of developers believe global events will have no or only a minor impact on their business, indicating confidence in domestic demand drivers and India’s broader economic fundamentals.

Speaking on the release of the report, Shekhar G. Patel, president, CREDAI, said, “The survey clearly indicates that real estate growth in CY’26 will be firmly anchored in end-user demand rather than speculative activity. The sector is witnessing a calibrated approach to new supply, with stronger emphasis on cost efficiency through technology adoption and closer alignment between product offerings and evolving homebuyer preferences. To sustain and accelerate this momentum, faster approvals and greater regulatory clarity will be critical. Streamlined clearances can unlock the next phase of housing supply across markets, support timely project delivery, and enable more balanced and sustainable urban growth.”

“The Developer Sentiment Survey offers a timely pulse check of how developers across India are planning and responding to a dynamic market. The insights highlight steady demand expectations, disciplined supply addition and a sharper focus on long-term value creation. Through this collaboration with CREDAI, we aim to bridge on-ground sentiment with data-led intelligence to support better decision-making across the real estate ecosystem,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and IndexTap.