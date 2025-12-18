Edit Profile
    Kareena Kapoor rents out Mumbai apartment for ₹2.75 lakh a month

    Mumbai real estate: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has rented out her apartment in Bandra at a monthly rent of 2.75 lakh for a three-year tenure

    Published on: Dec 18, 2025 7:00 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has rented out her apartment in Bandra at a monthly rent of 2.75 lakh for a three-year tenure, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

    Kareena Kapoor has rented out her apartment in Bandra at a monthly rent of ₹2.75 lakh for a three-year tenure (Representational photo).
    The flat is located in Land Breeze, Bandra West, the documents showed.

    The tenant has paid a security deposit of 8.25 lakh, with the agreement providing for a 5% rent escalation after the first 12 months, the documents showed.

    The actor could not be reached for a comment.

    Last month, her sister and fellow actor Karisma Kapoor renewed the lease of her residential apartment in Bandra West for a total rent of 66.12 lakh, documents showed.*

    Kapoor had rented out the apartment to Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt Ltd in November 2023 for a two-year term. However, the lease has now been extended for an additional one year through a fresh agreement, the documents show.

    The renewed deal was registered on November 14, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of 17,100 and registration charges of 1,000.

    Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, known for its blend of upscale residential living, commercial activity, and cultural vibrancy.

    The area boasts excellent connectivity via major roads, local train stations, and upcoming metro routes, ensuring seamless travel throughout the city. Its proximity to prime destinations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mahim, and Santacruz further enhances its appeal. Bandra West is renowned for its premium housing options, lively high-street markets, popular eateries, and seaside promenades like Bandstand and Carter Road.

