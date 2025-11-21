Karisma Kapoor renews the lease of her apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹66.12 lakh

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has renewed the lease of her residential apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for a total rent of ₹66.12 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has renewed the lease of her residential apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for a total rent of ₹66.12 lakh. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )

Kapoor had rented out the apartment to Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt Ltd in November 2023 for a two-year term. However, the lease has now been extended for an additional one year through a fresh agreement, the documents show.

According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment in Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road has a carpet area of 2,200 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces.

The renewed deal was registered on November 14, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of ₹17,100 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

The transaction includes a security deposit of Rs. 20 lakh. According to Square Yards' analysis, the rental agreement spans one year, starting from November 2025. The monthly rent is set at Rs. 5.51 lakh. The total rent acquired during the lease tenure amounts to Rs. 66.12 lakh.

The same apartment had been leased to Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt Ltd in November 2023 for two years, at a monthly rent of ₹5 lakh in the first year and ₹5.25 lakh in the second year, amounting to a total of ₹1.23 crore rent.

A query sent to Karisma Kapoor and Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt. Ltd. did not receive any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, were in the news recently for moving to the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in their late father's ₹30,000 crore estate. Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 14, have stated in their plea that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife, of altering the will.

Sunjay, who was the chairperson of Sona Comstar, died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12 this year. He was earlier married to designer Nandita Mahtani and later to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he has two children — Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, he married model-actor and businesswoman Priya in 2017, with whom he had a son, Azarius.

All about Bandra West Bandra is synonymous with Bollywood, as it is the place where many actors and actresses have purchased property.

According to Square Yards, Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, known for its blend of upscale residential living, commercial activity, and cultural vibrancy.

The area boasts excellent connectivity via major roads, local train stations, and upcoming metro routes, ensuring seamless travel throughout the city. Its proximity to prime destinations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mahim, and Santacruz further enhances its appeal. Bandra West is renowned for its premium housing options, lively high-street markets, popular eateries, and seaside promenades like Bandstand and Carter Road.