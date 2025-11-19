Kajol leases Mumbai’s Goregaon property to HDFC Bank for ₹8.6 crore rent for nine years

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan has rented out a retail space in Mumbai’s Goregaon to HDFC Bank for a total rent of ₹8.6 crore over a nine-year period, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate: Kajol had purchased the property in March 2025 for ₹28.78 crore, which she has now leased to HDFC Bank for a period of nine years. (HT Files)

Kajol had purchased the property in March 2025 for ₹28.78 crore. The retail unit, located in Bharat Arize, Goregaon, has a carpet area of 1,817 sq. ft. and comes with one parking slot, according to the documents.

The lease deal was registered on November 14, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of ₹5.61 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹27.61 lakh.

According to Square Yards' analysis, the rental agreement spans nine years, starting from November 2025. The monthly rent is set at Rs. 6.9 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% escalation after expiry of every successive period of three years, increasing to Rs. 7.9 lakh for the next three years and 9.13 lakh in the final three years of the term. Based on this structure, the total rent acquired during the lease tenure amounts to Rs. 8.6 crore.

Kajol Devgn and HDFC Bank could not be reached for a comment.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was in the news for renting an office unit in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for Rs. 5.47 lakh monthly, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

In another 2024 deal, Ajay Devgn leased a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai's Andheri for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed through the proptech platform Square Yards.

All about Goregaon West According to Square Yards, Goregaon West is a rapidly developing real estate hotspot in Mumbai, offering a balanced mix of residential and commercial spaces.

The locality benefits from strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway network, as well as expanding metro routes that enhance daily commuting. It is strategically positioned near key business and entertainment hubs such as Andheri, Malad, and the Oshiwara District Centre (ODC).

Kajol Devgan has a career spanning over three decades and has delivered performances across genres, and has been honoured with multiple Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema. She is known for memorable roles in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan.