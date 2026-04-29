Ghaziabad apartment fire: Rising high-rise blazes spark safety concerns; what residents need to know

A major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on April 29, triggering a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation. The incident comes close on the heels of a fire in Gurugram, where two luxury flats in Sector 63A were reportedly engulfed in flames.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India – April 29, 2026: A massive fire breaks out in residential flats at Gaur Green Avenue, Abhay Khand, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)( HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, often linked to short circuits during peak summer heat, raising fresh concerns about fire safety in multi-storey housing complexes, particularly for residents on higher floors. Experts say these cases highlight the need for stricter compliance and regular fire safety audits, especially during renovation work.

Here’s what residents of high-rise complexes should know:

1. Maintain air conditioning units regularly

Poor maintenance of electrical appliances, especially air conditioners, is a leading cause of fires. With power demand surging in summer, housing societies must assess load capacity and plan upgrades in advance.

“While societies should ideally increase their power load capacity in anticipation of higher consumption, many delay it due to cost and procedural challenges,” said Munish Kumar, founder director, EHS Guru Sustainable Solutions Pvt Ltd.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents should avoid running ACs continuously and maintain a temperature of around 24°C to reduce load stress. 2. Install and learn to use fire extinguishers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents should avoid running ACs continuously and maintain a temperature of around 24°C to reduce load stress. 2. Install and learn to use fire extinguishers {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Fire extinguishers should be installed both inside and outside apartments in high-rises. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must conduct regular training and mock drills to ensure residents know how to use them during emergencies. 3. Use staircases, not lifts, during a fire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire extinguishers should be installed both inside and outside apartments in high-rises. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must conduct regular training and mock drills to ensure residents know how to use them during emergencies. 3. Use staircases, not lifts, during a fire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lifts should only be used by firefighters. Staircases are designed to remain relatively smoke-free due to pressurisation systems, making them the safest escape route, say fire safety experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lifts should only be used by firefighters. Staircases are designed to remain relatively smoke-free due to pressurisation systems, making them the safest escape route, say fire safety experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Common areas, especially staircases, must remain free of obstructions. Pressurisation systems and smoke detectors should be regularly checked for functionality.

4. Maintain chimneys and kitchen safety systems

Oil deposits in chimneys can ignite under high temperatures, making regular cleaning essential. Societies with commercial kitchens, such as those in clubhouses, must have additional fire safety systems in place, they say.

Also Read: 800 high-rise buildings in Gurugram lack fire safety clearance

5. Ensure fire water systems are functional

Fire tanks, typically located underground or on terraces, are critical during emergencies. In some complexes, swimming pools are integrated with fire systems and can act as supplementary water sources, experts say.

6. Conduct regular fire safety audits

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fire audits, mandated every two years under the National Building Code 2016, assess the readiness of fire systems, electrical risks, and emergency preparedness. Despite this, many societies treat audits as an avoidable expense, said Kumar.

7. Check smoke detectors and sprinkler systems

Smoke detectors inside apartments and in common areas must be functional. In buildings taller than 30 metres (over 15 floors), detectors in homes are mandatory and linked to the central fire system.

Experts warn that renovation work often damages or disables these systems. “Residents should ensure that smoke detection systems are not tampered with during interior work,” Kumar said.

Fire infrastructure must keep pace with vertical growth

Experts also flag a larger concern: firefighting infrastructure in cities like Delhi-NCR has not kept pace with rapid vertical expansion. High-rises must ensure the timely renewal of fire No Objection Certificates and strict adherence to safety norms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If high-rises are India’s future, fire safety must be treated as a human right, not a compliance checkbox,” Kumar said.

Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations, urged RWAs and residents to prioritise electrical audits and fire preparedness. “Simple steps like servicing AC units and removing inflammable materials can prevent disasters. A safety-first mindset is critical, especially during peak summer,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

real estate news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON