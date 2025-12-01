Hong Kong’s fire tragedy puts a spotlight on high-rise safety in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

In Hong Kong’s worst fire disaster in nearly 80 years, almost 146 people were killed and dozens remain missing after a massive blaze tore through the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po. As per media reports, the eight-tower estate, home to more than 4,600 residents, had been wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green nylon mesh for renovation work when the fire erupted and rapidly engulfed the buildings last week.



With NCR and Mumbai dominated by high-rise developments, Indian experts say the Hong Kong tragedy underscores the vulnerabilities in tall buildings. The Hong Kong high-rise fire has put a spotlight on construction and fire safety practices, many of which are highly relevant for India. The blaze is believed to have been fuelled by bamboo scaffolding used during renovation work. Fire experts say that while common in Hong Kong, bamboo scaffolding is banned under Indian standards, which mandate iron or steel scaffolding for all high-rises to reduce fire risk.



Experts say the incident is a reminder that residents must take fire safety and compliance more seriously, especially during renovation. There should also be regular fire audits every two years, as mandated by building codes.



“Regular fire safety audits every two years are mandated by National Building Code 2016,” explains Munish Kumar, founder director of EHS Guru Sustainable Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company that undertakes EHS (environment, health and safety), ESG, fire and life safety, ergonomics and regulatory compliance audits and conducts training and provides consultancy to developers and commercial firms. As many as 146 people have died after the massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong (REUTERS)

Regular fire audits Fire audits are a proactive step but sometimes owners feel that this is an additional investment or an unnecessary financial burden. They assess the adequacies of fire systems in a building and their readiness to avoid any fire situation. During a fire safety audit, fire experts carry out fire prevention drills that include electrical systems related thermography assessments. They assess electrical, fire safety risks, the readiness of fire systems, emergency preparedness of occupants and most important whether emergency systems in a building are in working order or not, Kumar explains.



While a fire safety audit does assess risks, it has been seen that most smoke detectors are not in working condition in high rise buildings because several residents carry out massive interior work before moving into an apartment. As per the national building code 2016, all buildings with more than 30 m height (more than 15 floors) require smoke detectors inside the apartment. What this means is that smoke detectors installed inside the apartment are mandatorily linked with fire control panels and sprinkler systems. For buildings less than 15 m, smoke detection systems in common areas are mandatory under the code, points out Kumar.



“Residents should ensure that the smoke detecting systems are not destroyed or done away with while carrying out renovation work,” said Kumar.

Use of fire-retardant materials Residential societies should ensure use of fire-retardant materials, including flame-retardant, low-smoke electrical cables. It is important to use fire-rated glass, safe window cladding, and façade materials that do not aid vertical fire spread, he said.



There should also be compliance with updated National Building Code (NBC) norms for ventilation, refuge floors, and façade safety. Refuge floors aren’t required in residential buildings if each flat has its own balcony. In commercial or business buildings, however, a refuge floor is mandatory at 24 metres and then at every additional 15 metres, he explains.



Housing societies should draw up a snag list identification during handovers to check for structural or functional defects. Once a residential complex is handed over, apartment owners become equally responsible for maintaining fire safety. Renovation work must be monitored closely, avoiding combustible materials such as plywood, MDF, incense and other inflammables that can accelerate a blaze, experts say.

Fire-fighting infra must keep pace with vertical growth They also warn that despite the rapid vertical growth of Delhi-NCR, firefighting infrastructure has not kept pace. They emphasise that cities must upgrade firefighting equipment to match rising building heights. High-rises should ensure timely renewal of fire NOCs and strict adherence to safety norms to avoid catastrophic incidents.



“If high-rises are India’s future, then fire safety must be treated as a human right, not a compliance checkbox,” said Kumar.

Also Read: Delhi earthquake: How NCR residents can check if high-rise buildings are safe from tremors



Noida’s hydraulic platforms reach only 42 metres (12–14 floors) while in Gurugram, the fire department often relies on a private developer’s 90-metre ladder. This is inadequate for the region’s tallest towers which include Supernova, Noida – 80 floors; Supertech North Eye, Noida rising to 60 floors. In Gurugram, Trump Towers are the tallest buildings touching 55 floors and M3M IFC has 43 floors, as per media reports.

Mumbai ranks 17th worldwide and 14th in Asia for tall buildings, with 100 buildings over 150m in height. The city dominates the Indian skyline with 77% of tall buildings. A report by CBRE South Asia also found that 89% of tall buildings in India are residential, compared to 6% for office use. The report highlighted that Mumbai's lower Floor Space Index makes office buildings less viable, as they rely on rental revenue. The report called for unified building codes and guidelines for sustainable vertical growth.





