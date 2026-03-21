800 high-rise buildings in Gurugram lack fire safety clearance

GurugramAs many as 808 high-rise buildings –- out of the total 2,005 –- in the city are operating without the mandatory fire no objection certificate (NOC), as per data from the fire department. Fire officials stated that notices have been issued to several defaulters. A view of highrise buildings at new sectors near Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials said the issue has gained urgency following the recent fire incidents in Delhi, which have highlighted potential scale of disaster in densely populated urban areas.

According to fire safety norms under the National Building Code (NBC) and Haryana Fire Service regulations, all buildings above 15 metres in height must obtain a fire NOC and install essential safety systems such as fire extinguishers, water pipelines, alarms, and sprinklers.

Officials warned that Gurugram’s narrow internal roads and congested localities could severely hamper firefighting operations in case an incident takes place.

The situation is particularly alarming in densely populated residential pockets and informal settlements, where construction norms are often ignored. Officials pointed out that in several such areas, buildings lack even basic firefighting infrastructure, further increasing vulnerability.

In addition, a survey of pubs and bars in Gurugram revealed gaps in fire preparedness. Out of approximately 400 establishments inspected, around 150 lack adequate firefighting equipment, though most had fire NOCs on paper. The fire department has issued notices to these establishments, directing immediate compliance.

“Buildings that fail to apply for or obtain fire NOCs within the stipulated time will face strict action,” an official said.

Jai Narayan, an officer of Sector 29 fire station, said that out of the 800 buildings which don’t have the NOC, owners of around 300 have already applied for the document, but have not received one yet. “The buildings also include commercial high-rises housing corporate offices,” he said.

Files for these applications are being processed and the NOC will be issued only after a site inspection and thorough audit confirm that all equipment and safety features are installed and comply with guidelines, Narayan added.

“If there is any deviation or violation, the NOC is not issued. We are in touch with stakeholders to get the fire safety audit of these buildings done as soon as possible to ensure they are safe for dwellers,” he added.