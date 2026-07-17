Noida dog bite case: Can RWAs be held liable for ‘deficiency in service’? Consumer forum order explained

If you pay monthly maintenance charges to your Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), do you become a consumer entitled to expect not just clean common areas but also a reasonably safe living environment? And if a dog attacks a resident within the housing society, can the RWA be held liable under consumer law for ‘deficiency in service,’ much like a developer that fails to deliver promised amenities or a restaurant or any service provider that falls short of its obligations?

Noida dog bite case: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation to a resident. (Photo for representational purposes only) (AFP)

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These questions have come into focus after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Kendriya Vihar-II in Sector 82, Noida, to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation to a resident whose four-year-old daughter was bitten by stray dogs inside the gated community.

In a significant ruling, the commission held that the incident amounted to ‘deficiency in service’, observing that an RWA collecting maintenance and security charges cannot shirk its responsibility to take reasonable measures to ensure the safety of residents within the society's common areas.

The order is likely to resonate with apartment owners, for whom RWAs routinely collect maintenance charges for upkeep and security of gated communities. and the security of gated communities. It also raises an important legal question: Can residents who pay maintenance charges be treated as consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, making an RWA accountable for lapses in maintenance and safety?

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{{^usCountry}} Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the broader principle that while civic authorities continue to bear the statutory responsibility for stray animal management, an RWA that undertakes maintenance and security functions may also be held accountable under consumer law if its failure to take reasonable measures to maintain a safe environment results in harm to residents. Noida district consumer commission rejects RWA's defence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the broader principle that while civic authorities continue to bear the statutory responsibility for stray animal management, an RWA that undertakes maintenance and security functions may also be held accountable under consumer law if its failure to take reasonable measures to maintain a safe environment results in harm to residents. Noida district consumer commission rejects RWA's defence {{/usCountry}}

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Allowing the complaint on July 10, the bench comprising president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Anju Sharma directed the RWA, through its president, to pay ₹1 lakh towards the mental agony, harassment, risk and injuries suffered by the child, along with ₹5,000 as litigation costs, the Times of India reported.

The amount must be paid within 30 days, failing which it will carry simple interest at 6% per annum until payment, it said.

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A separate complaint filed against the Noida Authority was dismissed.

Rejecting the RWA's defence, the commission observed that the collection of maintenance charges created a corresponding obligation to provide safe maintenance and security services.

"By collecting maintenance fees, the RWA created a service obligation that it failed to discharge. It could not provide safety services to residents, which amounts to deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act," the commission held.

The case

The complaint was filed by resident Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, whose four-year-old daughter, Shayra, was allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the green park behind the RWA office at around 9.20 pm on June 29, 2022. She suffered a Category III dog bite on her back and was rescued by a passerby.

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Aggarwal argued that the incident was not isolated and that residents had repeatedly alerted the RWA about the growing stray dog menace. According to him, several residents had been bitten earlier as well.

He submitted that since he had been paying maintenance and security charges since 2005, he qualified as a ‘consumer’ under the Consumer Protection Act and was entitled to receive safe maintenance services from the RWA, the newspaper reported.

The Noida Authority argued that managing stray dogs inside the society was primarily the RWA's responsibility because it collected maintenance charges from residents.

The RWA, on the other hand, contended that stray dogs are protected under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules. It argued that it had issued advisories to residents and had requested the authority to take action.

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The commission, however, held that while civic authorities have statutory responsibilities relating to stray dog management, an RWA that undertakes maintenance and security services cannot avoid its duty to take reasonable measures to ensure residents' safety within the society's premises.

What legal experts say

The order comes amid an ongoing debate over stray dog management in residential communities. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised the need to balance animal welfare with public safety, making it clear that while stray dogs cannot be relocated or harmed arbitrarily, civic authorities and resident bodies cannot ignore repeated attacks or abdicate their responsibility to protect residents.

According to Venkat Rao, founder and managing partner, Intygrat Law Offices LLP, the commission's order reinforces the broader legal principle that entities responsible for maintaining residential communities, whether a developer's maintenance agency or an RWA, can be held accountable if they fail to provide the services for which residents pay.

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"This principle could extend to holding an RWA liable for failing to take reasonable measures to address a stray dog menace if such lapses result in an incident like the mauling of a child within the common areas of a gated housing society," Rao said.

"The underlying principle is that maintenance charges are collected not only for the upkeep and cleanliness of common areas but also for ensuring a reasonably safe living environment within a gated community. If there is a lapse on the part of the maintenance agency or the RWA in discharging these responsibilities, the managing committee can be held liable for deficiency in service under consumer law," he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

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Rao said residents paying maintenance charges are consumers of the services provided by the association.

"When an RWA or its managing committee undertakes the responsibility of maintaining common areas and providing security, it owes a duty of care to residents. If that duty is breached, consumer fora can hold the association accountable," he said.

According to him, the ruling reflects the growing judicial trend of holding housing societies and their managing committees answerable for lapses in maintenance and safety.

"The order lays down an important principle of accountability. Residents paying maintenance charges are entitled to expect not only clean and well-maintained common areas but also reasonable safety and security within the society. Where a failure in maintenance or safety results in harm, the managing committee may be held responsible for a deficiency in service," Rao said.

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Also Read: RWAs cannot make homes ‘uninhabitable’ to recover maintenance dues, say legal experts

What RWAs have to say

Rajiva Singh, founder of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA) and former president of the body, said the order places apartment owners' associations (AOAs) in a difficult position given the legal constraints on dealing with stray animals.

"The ruling appears unfair to AOAs because they operate under tight legal restrictions when it comes to handling stray dogs. At the same time, the consumer commission has made it clear that if an organisation collects maintenance and security charges from residents, it assumes a legal responsibility to provide a reasonably safe living environment. The question is whether AOAs have been adequately empowered or given the necessary legal authority to effectively deal with such situations," Singh said.

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According to Singh, the order serves as a wake-up call for RWAs and AOAs to strengthen their compliance and documentation.

"To minimise the risk of liability in the future, AOAs should establish Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)-compliant feeding zones and maintain comprehensive records of all representations, complaints and correspondence with the Noida Authority, municipal agencies and recognised animal welfare organisations. Such documentation can demonstrate that the association took all reasonable steps within the limits of the law to protect residents from stray dog attacks," he said.

He added that while RWAs are expected to ensure residents' safety, they also have to operate within the legal framework governing animal welfare, making coordination with civic authorities essential rather than attempting unilateral action against stray dogs.

Similar cases

The Noida order is not the first instance where a consumer forum has held a housing society responsible for lapses in safety.

In 2022, a district consumer forum in Gurugram directed the management of a gated housing society and its security agency to pay nearly ₹3.8 lakh in compensation after a young girl was bitten by a pet dog inside the society.

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Holding the housing management, including the society's office-bearers, and the security agency liable for deficiency in service, the consumer forum awarded compensation of ₹3.8 lakh, directed payment of legal costs of about ₹20,000 and ordered interest at 9% from the date of admission of the complaint.

The forum observed that while the compensation may appear substantial, it was equivalent to only about three months' maintenance charges collected by the society, underscoring the responsibility of residential communities to ensure the safety of residents using common areas.