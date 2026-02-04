Greater Noida apartment residents clash over dog walking dispute, video goes viral

Tensions flared at an apartment in Greater Noida after a confrontation between two women over pet walking spiralled into a public altercation. The incident began when one resident objected to another woman taking her dog through a common area of the housing complex. A dog walking dispute in Greater Noida resulted in a public altercation, police action, and a viral video. (X)

Police said the disagreement quickly turned ugly, with the dog owner allegedly hurling abusive language at the complainant, reported NDTV. The argument was recorded on a mobile phone, and the video soon surfaced on social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and prompting police action.

Officials at the Bisrakh police station have registered a case based on a complaint filed by a resident identified as Swati. Authorities confirmed that the viral footage is being examined as part of the investigation, and further action will be taken after verifying the details.

The circulating video has triggered sharp reactions online. Some users have demanded tighter enforcement of pet-related regulations in residential societies, with one writing, “Action Must Be Taken On Her.”