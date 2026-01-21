Woman, 20, found dead in servant’s quarter of DLF Aralias apartment

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside the servant’s quarter of an apartment in DLF Aralias in Sector 42, police said on Tuesday. The woman had resumed work barely a month ago after her sister contacted the employer. Investigators said the reason behind the death is still unclear. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The incident took place on Monday night. The woman, originally from Sitamarhi district in Bihar, was employed by the apartment owner, a businessman, to provide round-the-clock care to his 85-year-old mother, police said.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light between 7.30pm and 7.45pm when another staff working for the family noticed that one of the three rooms allotted to the staff had been locked from inside for several hours. The deceased did not respond despite multiple calls made to her mobile phone; they told police.On Monday afternoon, after which she went into the room to rest and did not come out thereafter.

“After no response was received, the servant alerted the family and the security management. They managed to open the door to find her body and alerted the Sushant Lok police station about the incident,” the officer said.

Police said forensic experts were called to the spot and photographed the room. A preliminary inquiry did not indicate any foul play, investigators said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman’s mobile phone was seized from the spot but was locked. “Her family members have been alerted and police are waiting for their arrival to the city after which any further legal action will be taken in the matter,” he said.

Turan added that no suicide note has been recovered so far and the reasons behind the incident remain unclear.

Police said the deceased had started working for the family in October last year but had left earlier. Her sister, who lives in Ghaziabad, had contacted the family again about a month ago, expressing her desire to resume work, following which she was rehired. Investigators said the body has been preserved at the government mortuary, and a postmortem examination will be conducted after the family reaches Gurugram.