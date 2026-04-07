Is YEIDA's plot scheme 2026 near Noida International Airport a smart investment? Real estate experts share insights

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has launched its residential plot scheme 2026, offering 973 plots of varying sizes near the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport. A top YEIDA official has been quoted as saying that it aims to cater to rising demand for residential plots in the airport corridor and that two more schemes are likely to be rolled out in the next three to four months.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has launched a residential plot scheme 2026, offering 973 plots near the Noida International Airport (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The current scheme, spanning Sectors 15C, 18, and 24A, is priced significantly lower, making it particularly attractive for middle-income buyers looking at future end use, real estate experts told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

It should be noted that the plots are spread across the newly developed sectors 15-C, 18 and 24. Sizes include 162 sqm (476 plots), 183 sqm (4 plots), 184 sqm (4 plots), 200 sqm (481 plots), 223 sqm (6 plots) and 290 sqm (2 plots), according to the YEIDA brochure.

Also Read: YEIDA plot scheme 2026 near Noida International Airport: All you need to know about prices, sizes and eligibility

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The land rate under the scheme is ₹36,260 per sqm. Registration amounts are ₹5.87 lakh for 162 sqm plots, ₹6.63 lakh for 183 sqm, ₹6.67 lakh for 184 sqm, ₹7.25 lakh for 200 sqm, ₹8.08 lakh for 223 sqm and ₹10.51 lakh for 290 sqm plots, as per the brochure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The land rate under the scheme is ₹36,260 per sqm. Registration amounts are ₹5.87 lakh for 162 sqm plots, ₹6.63 lakh for 183 sqm, ₹6.67 lakh for 184 sqm, ₹7.25 lakh for 200 sqm, ₹8.08 lakh for 223 sqm and ₹10.51 lakh for 290 sqm plots, as per the brochure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Real estate experts said that plotted developments in the airport region are poised to gain traction, driven by the limited availability of organised, legally approved land. The rollout of over 900 plots, along with plans for more supply in the pipeline, is expected to strengthen the appeal of this emerging micro-market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Real estate experts said that plotted developments in the airport region are poised to gain traction, driven by the limited availability of organised, legally approved land. The rollout of over 900 plots, along with plans for more supply in the pipeline, is expected to strengthen the appeal of this emerging micro-market. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Real estate experts also said that sustaining the momentum of this real estate market will depend on execution, especially job creation, infrastructure development, and overall livability. As infrastructure activity gathers pace, demand for housing is expected to witness renewed interest, with stakeholders positioning for gradual and long-term value appreciation, they said. Who should consider investing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Real estate experts also said that sustaining the momentum of this real estate market will depend on execution, especially job creation, infrastructure development, and overall livability. As infrastructure activity gathers pace, demand for housing is expected to witness renewed interest, with stakeholders positioning for gradual and long-term value appreciation, they said. Who should consider investing? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Backed by relatively lower pricing and clear land titles offered by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, these plots are expected to attract strong interest from middle-income buyers and investors seeking stable, low-risk investments, according to real estate experts.

Also Read: Noida International Airport to drive real estate prices: Plots may rise 28%, apartments 22%

“The market is best for long-term investors with a horizon of 7–10 years, and end-users who want to build their own homes. This is not a suitable play for short-term investors. The current YEIDA scheme prices its plots across Sectors 15C, 18, and 24A well below similar offerings in Noida and Greater Noida. This makes them appealing to middle-income buyers who want to use them in the future. Another group of natural buyers are NRIs and HNIs who want plots backed by the government and have clear titles,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the rapidly growing Yamuna region, plotted developments may also attract investors seeking to diversify alongside other residential assets.

“With the launch of Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport, along with emerging logistics hubs and industrial corridors, these plots may be seen as part of a balanced investment strategy focused on wealth preservation and steady appreciation,” said Shalin Raina, Managing Director, Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefield.

“As infrastructure development gains momentum, the segment is drawing renewed interest, with stakeholders positioning themselves to benefit from gradual and sustained value growth,” he said.

Real estate experts say that while the ‘announcement alpha’ (of the airport) has mostly been captured and the quick profits phase from early speculation is over, a plotted scheme such as this will still attract new investors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Buyers who missed the first wave will come back, and the lottery system will mean that each new scheme gets a lot of over-subscription. However, end-user interest is growing structurally. As basic social infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and stores start to fill in around the airport corridor, real demand for homes will slowly replace pure investor speculation,” explained Kumar.

Will private real estate developers launch plotted schemes or focus on apartments?

Plotted development in the Yamuna Expressway region is likely to remain largely driven by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, with limited participation from private developers, said real estate experts.

They said private real estate developers are expected to focus more on high-end apartments and group housing projects than on plotted townships.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is because YEIDA tightly controls land parcels, and private developers can only buy land through authority auctions, not on the open market. This makes it hard for them to build up large land banks for plotted layouts. Private developer plays in this area will be focused on apartments,” said Kumar.

As a result, private developers are likely to concentrate on premium and luxury apartment projects.

“Private developers are expected to remain focused on premium and luxury apartment projects, where scale and value creation are stronger. Their participation in plotted developments is limited and selective, with most continuing to focus on marquee residential projects,” said Raina.

Impact on real estate prices

Prices are expected to continue their upward trajectory, though at a more moderate pace compared to the sharp gains witnessed over the past five years, according to real estate experts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Key triggers that could influence future appreciation include the rollout of RRTS operations, metro expansion, and the development of Film City,” opines Kumar.

“The government-set allotment rate sets a minimum price, but it also creates a two-tier market - YEIDA allotment prices, and a less clear resale market. The difference between the two is where real price discovery happens,” he explained.

Raina said that prices are expected to appreciate at a reasonably healthy pace going forward. “Given the lower ticket size, plotted developments typically witness higher transactional activity, which helps sustain upward price momentum over time,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

Yamuna Expressway See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON