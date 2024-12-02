Real estate prices: Delhi-NCR’s housing prices surge by 30% YoY, Bengaluru witnesses 24% increase

Average housing prices across the top eight markets in India increased by 11% YoY at ₹11,000 per sq ft during Q3 2024 on the back of sturdy demand and positive market sentiments. Delhi- NCR witnessed the highest rise at 32% YoY, followed by Bengaluru at 24% YoY, as per the Colliers-Liases Foras Housing Price Tracker for Q3 2024. Average housing prices across the top eight markets in India increased by 11% YoY at ₹ 11,000 per sq ft during Q3 2024 on the back of sturdy demand and positive market sentiments. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/ Hindustan Times) (Representational photo)

The eight cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR and Pune.

Led by launches of select marquee projects within the luxury and ultra-luxury segment, housing prices in Delhi NCR increased 32% YoY, the highest annual rise across the major cities. Within Delhi NCR, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension/Sohna Road witnessed a significant price appreciation of over 50% YoY, leading to a sharp rise in average housing prices at an overall level, it noted.

Compared to early years of the pandemic in 2020, average housing prices in the region have grown by about 75%, led by healthy traction in the luxury segment and continued demand for larger and spacious dwelling units.

The average housing prices have increased for the 15th consecutive quarter since 2021. After registering record high sales over the last two years, the demand momentum across the top cities is stabilizing. Nevertheless, with anticipation of healthy residential activity in the last quarter, 2024 is likely to end on a strong note, it said.

Price momentum to continue into 2025

“The ongoing rise in housing prices is another validation of positive homebuyer sentiments and the highly conducive nature of the real estate market. We are seeing more and more aspirational homebuyers come to the fore – resulting in bigger homes that are also being reflected in the rise in prices as homes continue to get more expansive, truly reflecting the current market dynamics and consumer preferences. We expect this robust momentum to continue going into the new year and are hopeful of rate cuts in the impending future,” said Boman Irani, president of CREDAI National.

"While the housing market is gradually stabilizing, the outlook for the residential segment remains positive supported by strong underlying market fundamentals. Developers are recalibrating their strategies, particularly in the price-sensitive segments, by offering compact size units. Although average housing prices have continued to increase steadily, witnessing a 11% YoY growth during Q3 2024, the likely easing of monetary policy and anticipated repo rate cuts can potentially bring financial relief to homebuyers in the near term,” said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers, India.

Also Read: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suggests linking property prices with air quality. Real estate experts weigh in on his proposal

Flexible payment plans and freebies to attract homebuyers will continue to aid in residential sales momentum, he added.

“Sales and prices continue to grow, suggesting affordability and demand are intact. The luxury segment is still dominant, although we have been seeing a gradual reduction in new launches. While MMR, Pune, and Hyderabad are reaching a plateau in sales and supply, NCR, Chennai, and Tier 2 cities have a deficient supply level; they may see a surge in new launches”, said Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras.

Unsold inventory stands at over 10 lakh housing units, MMR accounts for major share

Overall unsold inventory continued to witness a quarterly drop for the third consecutive quarter, led by healthy uptake in housing units. At the end of September 2024, unsold inventory stood at over 10 lakh housing units across the eight major cities, with MMR accounting for a majority at about 40% share.

Notably, unsold units in Hyderabad saw a modest dip on a sequential basis despite a yearly increase of about 28%.

At 13%, Pune saw the highest decline in unsold inventory levels annually. Interestingly, it was the fifth consecutive of drop in inventory levels for the city.

Annual decline in unsold inventory levels have been significant in Chennai and Kolkata too with 7-9% drop. Interestingly, 7 out of 8 cities saw a dip in unsold inventory levels, on a quarterly basis, it noted.

“With existing high unsold inventory levels to the tune of 10 lakh units across the eight major cities, developers are being cautious with new launches. They are realigning their strategies by assessing and identifying the appropriate target audience in high demand pockets. Although new launches have moderated in the affordable housing segment, developers have stepped up their offerings in luxury and ultra-luxury segments. Average housing prices for spacious dwelling units, particularly 3-4BHK configurations in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi NCR increased by up-to 26% YoY during Q3 2024,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.