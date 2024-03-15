 Real estate sector will contribute 15% to the GDP and will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030: Puri - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Real estate sector will contribute 15% to the GDP and will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030: Puri

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 10:23 PM IST

Puri said a highly matured and developed realty sector with an estimated market size of $1 tr by 2030 is must to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on March 15 that the real estate sector is expected to contribute 15% to the GDP and will touch a market size of $1 trillion by 2030. 

He also said that a highly matured and developed real estate sector with an estimated market size of $1 trillion by 2030 is needed to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on March 15 that the real estate sector is expected to contribute 15% to the GDP and will touch a market size of $1 trillion by 2030.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on March 15 that the real estate sector is expected to contribute 15% to the GDP and will touch a market size of $1 trillion by 2030.

"It is estimated that the sector will contribute 15 per cent to the GDP and will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030," he said at the CREDAI YouthCon event held in the capital.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said that an additional 25 million units of affordable housing will be required by 2030 to meet the growing urban needs of the country.

He said that the establishment of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) has helped in attracting investments into the real estate sector.

Also Read: Govt working on the scheme to help middle class purchase or build homes: Housing and urban affairs secretary

On RERA, he said that "RERA was a transformational development. It is unbelievable that one of the largest sectors in the economy didn't have a regulator for nearly 70 years," Puri said.

He said that 1,22,553 real estate projects and 86,262 real estate agents are registered under the RERA across the country. More than 1.2 lakh consumer complaints have been disposed of by regulatory authorities.

Also Read: Four institutes get centre of excellence tag

Boman Irani, president, CREDAI and chairman and managing director of Rustomjee Group, said that the real estate sector’s target is to become a net zero carbon industry by 2047. He said that the construction and infrastructure industries add to pollution and the biggest challenge for the industry is to rise to the challenge of creating a sustainable future.

Also Read: Pay no stamp duty if you book a flat at the CREDAI-MCHI property expo in Mumbai

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / Real estate sector will contribute 15% to the GDP and will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030: Puri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On