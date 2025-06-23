Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Saya Group ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to manage and operate 336 business suites in Greater Noida project

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 23, 2025 09:21 PM IST

NCR-based Saya Group has tied-up with Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, to manage 336 fully-serviced business suites in Greater Noida

NCR-based real estate firm Saya Group has partnered with Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, to manage 336 fully-serviced business suites in Greater Noida.

Saya Group has tied up with Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, to manage 336 fully-serviced business suites in Greater Noida. (From Left to Right) Vilas Pawar, CEO of Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd and Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group)
Saya Group has tied up with Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, to manage 336 fully-serviced business suites in Greater Noida. (From Left to Right) Vilas Pawar, CEO of Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd and Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group)

Under the agreement, Lemon Tree Hotels will operate the suites at Saya SouthX, a mixed-use development by Saya Group. Spread across 3 acres, the project has a total built-up area of approximately 6.8 lakh square feet.

The collaboration aims to offer premium business accommodation tailored to the evolving needs of professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate travelers in the region.

Located on the 7th to 25th floors of Saya SouthX, each business suite averages 668 sq ft and offers a mix of  modern design, amenities, and professional services. 

Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group, said, "This collaboration with Lemon Tree Hotels aligns perfectly with our vision of integrating business efficiency with comfort. With BIZTOP at Saya SouthX, we are not just building spaces; we are creating business destinations."

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., said, "The synergy between our hospitality experience and Saya’s infrastructure will deliver a premium business accommodation solution in Greater Noida West."

Also Read: India's hospitality sector sees shift towards tier-II and III cities such as Amritsar, Mathura and Bikaner

Saya SouthX is a commercial project spread over 3 acres with a total built-up area of approximately 6.8 lakh sq. ft. It offers a mix of retail outlets, fine dining, food courts, multiplex, gym, infinity pool, banquets, and the newly launched business suites.

The project is expected to attract over 50,000 daily footfalls, catering to more than 5 lakh residents in the surrounding catchment.

News / Real Estate / Saya Group ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to manage and operate 336 business suites in Greater Noida project
