Singapore prime office rents jump to highest since 2008 defying commercial property slump plaguing other financial hubs

Gross effective monthly rents for premium office space in the city’s central business district jumped to S$11.42 ($8.48) per square foot in the first three months of the year, according to data released Wednesday by Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. That’s the most since the last quarter of 2008 and reverses a drop of 0.5% in the prior two quarters.

The city-state has so far avoided a major downturn in the commercial real estate market, which is hitting the largest Western cities and regional rivals like Hong Kong. The strength is underpinned by a widespread return-to-office push and a boom in private wealth.

“Enquiry levels have risen, and these are stemming from firms in professional and financial services as well as the consumer goods sectors,” said Andrew Tangye, head of office leasing and advisory for JLL Singapore, in a statement.

Vacancies touch a post-pandemic low of 5.3%

In addition, vacancies for prime office space reached a post—pandemic low of 5.3% in the first quarter, compared with 5.5% in the three months before, according to the data.

Large occupier demand remains weak

Most leasing activity is still from small-to-mid sized tenants while large occupier demand remains weak, Tangye said. For instance, Meta Platforms Inc. will cut space in Singapore in the second half of this year.

JLL estimates that tenants have not been secured for more than 1.5 million square feet of office space coming online in 2024 and 2025. More than 3 million square feet (300,000 square meters) of office space will be completed this year, according to estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. That’s more than three times the amount that entered the market last year.

