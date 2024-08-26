Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, will assume the role of chairman of the Group effective November 18, 2024, the company said in a statement on August 26. Sobha Realty elevates Ravi Menon as chairman of Sobha Group, PNC Menon to continue as founder(Sobha Realty)

PNC Menon, the founder and chairman of Sobha Group, will retire from his active role of chairmanship, while continuing as the founder of the Group, the statement added.

As he passes the baton to the next generation, PNC Menon will continue to play an influential role, offering his expertise to guide the group’s subsidiaries and ensure ongoing growth and stability, the statement said.

“I remain committed to supporting Sobha Realty’s ambitions and am confident that under Ravi Menon and Francis Alfred’s leadership, the company will enter a new era of progress and innovation,” said PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group.

Ravi Menon, a civil engineering graduate with honors from Purdue University, USA, joined Sobha Limited as a director in June 2004. He was then promoted as vice chairman in January 2006, followed by his appointment as chairman of Sobha Limited in India and later as co-chairman of Sobha Group in Dubai.

The new leadership

Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Group, said: “I am deeply honored to take on the role of chairman of Sobha Group. Under PNC Menon’s remarkable leadership, Sobha Realty has become a leading luxury real estate developer in the region, with promising expansion plans globally. I am committed to upholding this legacy and advancing it further to make it the most preferred brand for customers.”

Starting this new chapter in Sobha Realty, Ravi Menon will work alongside Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty. “As we embark on this exciting new chapter for Sobha Realty, I am honoured to work alongside Ravi Menon. His visionary leadership and deep commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping the company’s success,” said Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty.