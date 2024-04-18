 Standard Chartered Bank appoints Cushman & Wakefield to deliver property services across Asia - Hindustan Times
Standard Chartered Bank appoints Cushman & Wakefield to deliver property services across Asia

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 08:02 PM IST

The five-year mandate will include global asset and transaction management and property services across Asia, including integrated facilities management

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield to provide services to support its Asia workplace transformation, and global asset and transaction management for the bank’s 11 million sq ft global real estate portfolio, the consultant said in a statement.

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, to provide services to support its Asia workplace transformation.(AFP Photo)
Standard Chartered Bank has appointed global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, to provide services to support its Asia workplace transformation.(AFP Photo)

The five-year mandate will encompass global asset and transaction management and property services across Asia, including integrated facilities management, project and design management services, space planning, occupancy management, health, safety and wellbeing and physical security and will take effect from July 1, 2024.

C & W will be key in accelerating the bank’s client strategy across its physical and digital networks. In partnership with the bank’s Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB), and Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) arms, the mandate will look towards supporting the local and international banking needs of its clients, the statement said.

Cushman & Wakefield will also be a key partner in driving the sustainability agenda across the bank’s footprint with a focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals, optimizing increased renewable energy and accelerating outcomes in partnership with external communities, it said.

“We are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered Bank and thank them for placing their trust and confidence in us to help optimize their property performance and create efficiencies and experiences that support their business, people and sustainability objectives,” said Aubrey Waddell, Chief Executive, Global Occupier Services, Cushman & Wakefield.

“Our partnership with Cushman & Wakefield will be key to accelerating our property transformation agenda. As we continue to develop a sustainable real estate strategy across our global portfolio for long-term success, the focus remains on reimagining our employee and client experience,” said Shelley Boland, Global Head, Property, Standard Chartered Bank.

News / Real Estate / Standard Chartered Bank appoints Cushman & Wakefield to deliver property services across Asia
