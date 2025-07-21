Subhash Ghai leases Andheri West commercial property for 3.38 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai, along with Crest Ventures Limited and Mukta Arts, has leased a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a monthly rent of ₹3.38 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate portal Square Yards. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai, along with Crest Ventures Limited and Mukta Arts, has leased a commercial property in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a monthly rent of ₹ 3.38 lakh. (PTI)

The property, located in a Crest Mukta building, has a built-up area of 7,500 sq ft (approximately 697 sq m). The rental agreement was registered on July 18, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹57,500 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

A security deposit of ₹24.66 lakh was paid for the lease, which spans 60 months (five years). The rent is set to escalate over the term from ₹3.38 lakh in the first year to ₹4.11 lakh in the final year, the documents reveal.

The property has been given on rent by Subhash Ghai to a company named Riya Healthcare. Both Subhash Ghai and Riya Healthcare could not be reached for comment.

According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rent escalates by close to 5% annually during the span of the lease tenure. Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is calculated at around Rs. 2.24 crore.

All about the Andheri West area

Andheri West is Mumbai’s most established and high-valued real estate market. It offers a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors.

Squareyards said this area is well-connected to the international airport, the Western Expressway, Andheri Railway Station, and the metro.

Real estate transactions by Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai along with his wife Mukta Ghai was in the news earlier this year for purchasing an apartment worth Rs. 24 crore in Bandra West in February 2025.

Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director and screenwriter, primarily known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers in the 1980s and 1990s. His notable films include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980) and Hero (1983). In 2006, he set up his own film institute Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.