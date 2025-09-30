Supreme Court ruling protects genuine homebuyers, bars speculative investors from misusing IBC

In a landmark ruling with wide-ranging implications for the real estate sector, the Supreme Court of India has drawn a clear distinction between speculative investors, whom it described as ‘slow poison’, and genuine homebuyers. The court said speculative investors should not be allowed to misuse the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as a recovery tool to seek lucrative returns without any intention of owning a home. Legal experts said that the order ensures that insolvency laws serve their rightful beneficiaries, those who seek homes, not high returns. The Supreme Court ruling clarifies that IBC must not be misused as a recovery tool to seek lucrative returns, ensuring it serves buyers who seek homes, not high returns (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The Supreme Court observed that such investors harm the residential real estate sector and, by extension, the Indian middle class. The court also stressed that the state has a constitutional duty to establish and strictly enforce a framework preventing developers from defrauding or exploiting homebuyers, adding that ensuring timely project completion must be the cornerstone of India’s urban policy.

Yogendra Aldak, partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan attorneys, told HT.com that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in Mansi Brar Fernandes vs. Shubha Sharma and Anr., draws a clear distinction between genuine homebuyers and speculative investors in the real estate sector. By characterizing speculative investors as a ‘slow poison,’ the Court has highlighted how their conduct distorts the housing market, clogs insolvency mechanisms, and undermines the rights of end-use homebuyers.

The judgment aims to restore faith of genuine homebuyers in the IBC framework by affirming that IBC is not a tool for profit-driven investors for financial recovery and assured returns. The IBC’s primary objective is resolution, not recovery. This judgment reaffirms that IBC was never designed to cater to commercial speculation, it is a resolution-centric framework intended to address genuine financial distress, he said.

Right to secure timely possession of one’s home is a Right to Life Importantly, the Court’s recognition that the right to secure timely possession of one’s home is part of Article 21 (Right to Life) is a powerful constitutional affirmation. This reaffirms the judiciary’s commitment to protecting middle-class homebuyers who invest life savings with the hope of securing shelter, not speculative profits, he noted.

The judgment will likely curb frivolous insolvency proceedings and encourage both better contractual drafting and more responsible investment behaviour. However, it also calls upon regulators like RERA to step up with clear guidelines that distinguish between residential consumers and financial investors, especially in the pre-construction phase. These directions of the Court can be said to be not just judicial observations but actionable mandates that demand executive accountability, he said.

SC order focuses on project completion over liquidation Sunil Tyagi, Managing Partner, ZEUS Law Associates said that the judgment addresses the critical issue regarding the misuse of IBC by speculative investors. It distinguishes between speculative investors and genuine homebuyers and aims to prevent the speculative investors from using the IBC as a debt recovery mechanism.

In the said judgement, the SC emphasized the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and has upheld the right to shelter as a fundamental right enshrined under right to life. Thus, creating a constitutional obligation on the State to protect genuine homebuyers.

While drawing a distinction between the genuine homebuyers and speculative investors, the SC has emphasized that project completion should be prioritized over liquidation. It aims to protect the developers from unnecessary CIRP proceedings being triggered against them by speculative investors and has suggested to such speculative investors, alternative remedies under consumer law, RERA and recourse to civil courts, as appropriate, he said.

The judgement aims to discourage the use of IBC as a recovery mechanism considering that such usage could delay project completion and undermine the social purpose of having housing as a basic human right under the constitution, he said.

It shall have far reaching repercussions potentially leading to more stable project completions. It shall also provide better protection for genuine homebuyers and a more structured approach to resolving distress in the real estate sector, he added.

