TCS to acquire commercial real estate firm Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for 2,250 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Mar 11, 2025 11:02 PM IST

The acquisition of the land and building held by Darshita Southern India Happy Homes is to serve as a delivery centre for TCS, according to a regulatory filing.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services said on March 11 that it has signed an agreement to acquire a100% equity stake in a Bengaluru-based commercial real estate firm Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Pvt Ltd for 2250 crore in an all-cash deal.

The deal involves the acquisition of land and building held by Darshita Southern India Happy Homes to serve as a delivery centre for TCS, according to the regulatory filing.

The filing said there will be a call option to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in the entity after two years.

Incorporated in September 2004, the entity is engaged in development of a commercial property which would be let on lease to prospective industrial consumers. Since the property is still under development, revenue generation is yet to commence, hence last three years turnover is Nil, the regulatory filing said.

