TDI Infrastructure to invest ₹100 crore in redevelopment of 1,100-acre TDI City in NCR’s Kundli

TDI Infrastructure has announced a ₹100 crore investment to redevelop and relaunch the 1,100 acre TDI City Kundli, positioning it as a natural and more affordable alternative for residents of North and West Delhi. Located just 30 minutes from Delhi via the newly inaugurated UER-2, the township currently has around 7,000 plot owners and more than 5,000 apartments.

“As part of the redevelopment, the company is working closely with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to upgrade 62 parks spread across 23 acres, improving internal roads, and upgrading the already operational clubhouse along with commencing a new second clubhouse as the density of the township rises. The objective is to enhance livability, attract new residents, and accelerate the development of vacant plots, thereby increasing overall population density further within the township,” Akshay Taneja, CEO, TDI Infrastructure, told HT.com

Spread across 1,100 acres, TDI City Kundli has been one of the earliest township projects in the northern corridor of Delhi to come up in 2007.

The relaunch comes on the back of TDI Infrastructure becoming completely debt-free after clearing dues of over ₹2,000 crore. This will help the company consolidate its assets.

Kundli is located along the Delhi–Panipat–Chandigarh corridor and its close proximity to the national capital make it a key emerging real estate hub. The area has received an infrastructure push driven by recent and upcoming developments such as the already operational Eastern Peripheral Expressway, upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), extension of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Sonipat, the recent operationalisation of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Incentives for plot owners “To encourage plot owners to start construction, the company has launched a series of early-bird incentives such as a ₹2 lakh construction incentive for the first 100 plot owners who complete construction and submit an Occupation Certificate (OC) along with 100% waiver on Common Area Maintenance (CAM),” Taneja said.

Plots in TDI City are currently available at ₹50,000 per sq. yard, compared to similar plots in Gurugram, where prices can reach ₹4 lakh per sq. yard for a 250 sq. yard plot.

Kundli is also home to the Rajiv Gandhi Education City, a 5,000-acre campus that hosts premier educational institutions and research centres. This hub generates consistent demand for housing from students, faculty, professionals, and ancillary businesses, further boosting the region’s real estate potential.

Based in New Delhi, TDI Group operates across 10 cities in six states, with a delivered portfolio of more than 2,500 acres and more than 100 residential, commercial, and retail projects. Its development footprint spans Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with flagship projects including TDI City Kundli, TDI Smart City Mohali, and developments in Panipat, Rajpura, Faridabad, Agra, and Moradabad.