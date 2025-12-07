Think you profited from your property investment? Here’s why a price jump isn’t always a real gain

A home bought years ago may now be worth crores, but most buyers rarely calculate the true lifetime cost. stamp duty, maintenance, repairs, property tax, interest outgo, or compare it with the returns their money could have earned elsewhere. Homebuyers suffer from a common ‘optical illusion’ in real estate: looking only at the sale price versus the purchase price and calling the difference ‘profit.’ This is mathematically flawed because it ignores the cost of carry. Real estate investment: Homebuyers suffer from a common ‘optical illusion’ in real estate: looking only at the sale price versus the purchase price and calling the difference ‘profit’ (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

In 2010, Mira Singhal, 35, bought a 2BHK apartment in Goregaon for ₹1.15 crore. Today, the flat is worth around 2.2–2.4 crore, a respectable jump, but not the ‘doubling’ many assume. When she added her actual costs, the numbers looked different. She paid about ₹18 lakh in stamp duty, registration and brokerage, nearly ₹42 lakh in loan interest, around ₹28 lakh in maintenance, and roughly ₹12 lakh on repairs and upgrades. Her total spending crossed ₹2 crore. Compared with what long-term equity investing may have delivered, the real gain from the property turned out to be much smaller than expected.

Here’s a look at the real numbers behind buying versus renting, and why a home purchase should be rooted in long-term planning rather than fear of missing out. This isn’t to say buying a house doesn’t make sense; it often does, but it requires a realistic assessment

Why future appreciation is never guaranteed Future appreciation is a projection, not a guarantee. Real estate markets move in cycles influenced by interest rates, supply-demand imbalance, infrastructure delays, and regulatory shifts.



In many Indian micro-markets, prices have stayed flat for 5–7 years despite strong economic performance. “If the buying decision relies solely on expected capital gains, the risk of disappointment becomes very real. A home should first deliver personal utility - stability, lifestyle fit, and long-term use, because that’s the return you can actually rely on,” says Sanjay Daga, CEO and Managing Director of Anex Advisory.

If you buy in a zone of saturation, you are merely parking money. However, if you invest in a zone of transformation, before the 'infrastructure multiplier' takes effect, that is where wealth is created. “Investors need to stop looking for 'rising markets' and start looking for 'mispriced locations' where the gap between current value and future potential is widest,” says Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist advising HNIs.

The hidden costs that erode property gains Most homebuyers suffer from an 'optical illusion' in real estate. They look at the sale price versus the purchase price and call the difference 'profit.' This is mathematically dangerous because it ignores the 'cost of carry.'

The silent partner in almost every transaction is the bank. “Run the numbers on a standard 20-year mortgage at 8.5% interest. You will end up repaying nearly double the principal amount you borrowed. If your property appreciates by 5% annually, but your cost of debt is 8.5%, you are technically losing wealth every single year in real terms,” says Ojha.

Then there is 'depreciation drag.' Concrete ages. A 15-year-old apartment might sit on valuable land, but the structure itself becomes a liability. “I see owners sinking huge capital into waterproofing and electrical overhauls just to keep the asset rentable. This capital expenditure (CapEx) directly eats into your final returns,” says Ojha.

This is why smart capital often chases new-builds or under-construction assets; you lock in modern efficiency and zero maintenance costs, ensuring your appreciation is actual profit.

How to avoid becoming asset-rich, cash-poor “I see many ambitious professionals commit 'financial suicide' by dumping all their liquidity into a heavy down payment for a ready home, and then shackling their monthly income to a massive EMI that leaves no room for error. They become 'Asset Rich, Cash Poor,'” explains Ojha.

If the market pauses or their income creates a hiccup, they are forced to distress-sell the asset, destroying all potential gains.

A home is part asset, part commitment. Treat it like a cornerstone of overall financial planning, not a speculative bet. “Buyers should keep EMIs within 25–30% of take-home income, maintain an emergency fund for at least 6–9 months of household expenses and factor life milestones, job mobility, and liquidity needs,” says Daga.

If the home supports stable living, enables lifestyle progression, and still leaves room to invest in diverse assets, then price growth becomes a bonus, not the only outcome.

