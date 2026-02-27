Vedaanta Senior Living launches ₹50 crore senior living project in Tamil Nadu, villas starting from ₹50 lakh

Senior living operator Vedaanta Senior Living has launched its flagship senior living project in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, comprising 69 low-density villas priced from ₹50 lakh, the company said in a statement. Vedaanta Senior Living has launched a 69-villa senior living project in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, with prices starting at ₹50 lakh. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The development, Vedaanta Ananta, marks the company’s 12th project in the state.

The project will be developed at Chengalpattu within the 200+ acre integrated township, Sameera Universe, in partnership with Sameera Group. The project will be developed with an investment of ₹50 crore, the company said.



Designed as a villa-only community, the project will incorporate senior-friendly features, such as anti-skid flooring, supportive railings, and barrier-free access, to enhance mobility and safety. The project will also feature services such as 24/7 healthcare support and an in-house paramedical team, and ambulance services, it said.

Rahul Sabharwal, co-founder and director of Vedaanta Senior Living, said the launch reinforces the company’s expansion strategy in Tamil Nadu. “Vedaanta Ananta is a significant milestone in our Tamil Nadu growth journey and reinforces our focus on building service-led senior living communities that go beyond housing,” he said.



He said that Tamil Nadu is a mature and high-potential market for organised senior living in India. “Our aim is to create ecosystems that enable seniors to live independently, stay engaged, and age with dignity,” Sabharwal said.

Strategically located on GST Road, the project offers connectivity to Chengalpattu Junction and the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus. The larger Sameera Universe township integrates residential, commercial and mobility infrastructure within a single master-planned ecosystem.

Jayakumar Murugesan, CEO of Sameera Group, said senior living forms a key component of the township’s long-term vision. “Partnering with Vedaanta brings deep domain expertise and operational strength to this segment, ensuring that Vedaanta Ananta is not only well-designed but also well-managed and future-ready,” he said.

Vedaanta Senior Living currently operates 10 active communities across South India, with another 12 communities in various stages of development. Tamil Nadu remains one of the most advanced senior living markets in the country, and Vedaanta already has over 12 communities in the state, with further expansion planned in the coming years, the company said.