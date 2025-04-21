Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vietnam tycoon on death row has life sentence reduced in separate case, media reports

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan has had her life sentence for financial fraud and money laundering reduced to 30 years on appeal

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan has had her life sentence for financial fraud and money laundering reduced to 30 years on appeal, in part due to the recovery of stolen funds, state media outlets reported on April 21.

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, second left, has had her life sentence for financial fraud and money laundering reduced to 30 years on appeal, in part due to the recovery of stolen funds, state media outlets reported on April 21. (Tran Quynh/VNExpress via AP) (AP)
Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, second left, has had her life sentence for financial fraud and money laundering reduced to 30 years on appeal, in part due to the recovery of stolen funds, state media outlets reported on April 21. (Tran Quynh/VNExpress via AP) (AP)

Lan, the chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, still faces execution, however, after being sentenced to death in another case last year for her role in a $12 billion fraud case, Vietnam's largest on record. She lost her appeal in that case in December.

The Dan Tri newspaper said that in her appeal in the second case on Monday, the jury found Lan had many mitigating circumstances and had shown repentance, so the court reduced the life sentence to a fixed jail term.

"The court determined that the amount of money recovered and expected to be recovered was very large," the report said

Lan's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lan was found guilty in October of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering and illegal cross-border money transfers.

She was accused of illegally transferring $4.5 billion into and out of Vietnam and laundering 445 trillion dong ($18.1 billion), while her companies were accused of illegally raising over 30 trillion dong ($1.2 billion) from issuing bonds to investors.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Vietnam tycoon on death row has life sentence reduced in separate case, media reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On