WeWork names new CEO following co-working firm’s bankruptcy exit

Santora comes from property-brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield Plc, where he was most recently tri-state chairman. He will start as CEO and a director at WeWork on June 12, the coworking company said in a statement Tuesday.

While demand for office space in general has taken a hit since the pandemic, coworking remains a popular option for tenants seeking flexibility.

“Flexible work is no longer just an option, but rather a strategic imperative for companies wanting to maximize the efficiency of their real estate footprint, as well as their dynamic workforce,” Santora said in the statement.

As part of the restructuring, WeWork also announced a new board of directors, including Anant Yardi, founder and CEO of real estate software firm Yardi Systems, and Jagannath Iyer, a partner at SoftBank Investment Advisors.

