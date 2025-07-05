Whiteland awards 2,000 crore Westin Residences contracts in Gurugram to Kalpataru Projects and Ahluwalia Contracts

NCR-based Whiteland Corporation has awarded construction contracts worth ₹2,000 crore to Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (ACIL) for Phase 1 of Westin Residences in Sector 103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. NCR-based Whiteland Corporation has awarded construction contracts worth ₹ 2,000 crore to Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (ACIL) for Westin Residences in Gurugram.

The total construction value of the project stands at ₹4,000 crore, the company said.

Whiteland Corporation is a real estate developer in Delhi NCR and its portfolio includes developments covering approximately 4.5 million sq. ft of area under development, comprising 1300+ homes and commercial spaces that have already been delivered and are highly appreciated by the market.

Spanning around 20 acres with 1,700 three and four bedroom homes, Westin Residences Gurugram, is a branded residential development that merges Marriott’s global wellness philosophy with hospitality-inspired living, the company said.

“It was imperative for us to onboard construction firms with a proven legacy of timely delivery, robust safety protocols, and technical brilliance. Their scale, precision, and commitment to sustainability perfectly align with our vision of creating world-class spaces that elevate everyday living through thoughtful design and uncompromising execution,” said Navdeep Sardana, founder, Whiteland Corporation.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), a part of the Kalpataru Group, is a diversified engineering and construction company.

“Having successfully executed over 300 projects across 75+ countries, our legacy is built on trust, uncompromising construction standards, and operational excellence. We look forward to our association with Marriot International and Whiteland Corporation on this project,” said Shailendra Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Managing Director, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.

“Our collaboration with Whiteland Corporation to develop India’s most iconic residential lifestyle development, Westin Residences Gurugram reflects a shared commitment to purposeful construction, benchmark-setting quality and timely execution,” said Shobhit Uppal, Deputy Managing Director, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

“By partnering with industry leaders like Ahluwalia Contracts and Kalpataru Projects, Whiteland has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, precision and scale. Together, they bring the capability to deliver a ₹4,000 crore vision in branded living—aligned with Marriott’s global benchmarks of design, service and quality,” said John Herns, vice president, Global Residential Operations, Marriott International.

Also Read: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill explained: What NRIs need to know about remittances, rentals, and property investments

The designers for the project include Marriott International, architect Hafeez Contractor, Cooper Hills from Singapore, ASA Lighting Studio from Vietnam, Bobby Mukherjee from Milan and Mumbai, Vintech Consultants, and Planet F&B from London.

The Westin Residences Gurugram are not owned, developed, promoted or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates. Whiteland Corporation Private Limited uses the Westin trademarks and trade names under a license from Marriott, the company’s statement added.