Why are residents in Mumbai's Worli on the streets over the redevelopment of prime land?

Residents of Worli Koliwada in Mumbai are protesting after the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) issued notices to initiate termination of the current developer, who is handling major redevelopment projects on nearly six acres of prime land. These notices have sparked anger among residents, citing that they put long-awaited housing projects at risk. Mumbai redevelopment news: Residents of Worli Koliwada in Mumbai are protesting after the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) issued notices to initiate termination of the current developer, who is handling major redevelopment projects on nearly six acres of prime land. (HT Files )

1) The case The protests involve two societies: Chaitanya Sai Janata Colony (approximately 2,054 tenements) and Sagar Darshan Co-op Housing Society (around 265 tenements). The Chaitanya Sai project has been pending for almost 30 years, while Sagar Darshan began a few years ago, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The SRA has issued a termination notice to the developer and scheduled a hearing on Wednesday under section 13(2) of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act, 1971. The provision applies when the redevelopment does not progress within stipulated timelines or violates approved plans, and allows parties to present their case before a final order is passed, the report said.

2) Residents say work is ongoing with permissions According to the residents, the two projects had obtained all necessary approvals as of October 2024, and construction was in progress. Residents argue that the sudden notice to remove the developer came without clear reasons, throwing their homes’ futures into uncertainty, the report said.

3) Legal tangle Residents argue that the SRA’s move is premature because key land ownership issues are still being heard by the Bombay High Court. They argue the developer should not be terminated while the case is unresolved, as it could derail the entire redevelopment process.

4) Residents fear more delays and uncertainty According to the report, the residents have warned that removing the developer now could set back redevelopment and prolong the uncertainty for thousands of families living in temporary structures. Some have even threatened larger agitation or political action if the notice is not withdrawn.

