Yield over appreciation: How SM REITs are reshaping real estate investing

As the 2025–26 financial year comes to a close, a clear shift is emerging in the portfolios of Indian retail investors. For years, real estate wealth was largely defined by notional appreciation, locked in an apartment or a vacant plot. By March 2026, that narrative has begun to change, with investors increasingly evaluating their holdings through a more pragmatic lens: income over appreciation. As the sun sets on the current financial year, the transition in the Indian property market is complete. The ‘lumpy,’ opaque, and illiquid real estate of the past has been replaced by a unitised, regulated, and high-yield asset class. (Pixabay)

This ‘yield-first’ approach is more than a passing trend, it signals a structural shift. With the formalisation of Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs) and the rise of digital property exchanges, real estate is increasingly behaving like a financial asset, more liquid, granular, and oriented towards stable, predictable cash flows.

The Q1 2026 sentiment: A flight to monthly credits The traditional real estate cycle, which was buy, hold for a decade, and hope for a 2x capital gain, is being challenged by the need for immediate liquidity and recurring returns.

Retail participation has followed this institutional lead. Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of February 2026 shows that the total number of unique investor accounts has crossed the 25-crore mark. This vast pool of digital-first investors, who are already comfortable with the monthly dividends of stocks and the steady climb of SIPs, is now demanding the same ‘cash flow visibility’ from their property exposure.

This demand is further bolstered by a landmark regulatory change: as of January 1, 2026, SEBI reclassified REIT units as equity-related instruments for mutual funds. This has triggered a rebalancing of institutional and retail portfolios toward income-yielding real estate assets that offer better post-tax yields than traditional debt.

The SM REIT catalyst: Closing the year with clarity The ‘income-over-appreciation’ filter has been fundamentally enabled by the SEBI Small and Medium REIT (SM REIT) framework. By bringing fractional ownership within a formal regulatory perimeter, the regulator has unlocked ‘mid-market’ commercial assets, the high-performing office blocks and boutique retail spaces that were previously inaccessible to retail capital.

SEBI's registered intermediaries list shows a growing pipeline of SM REITs. These entities allow investors to enter high-yield schemes with a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh, significantly lower than the ₹1 crore minimum required for direct property ownership.

Reports highlight that the SM REIT segment has the potential to reach ₹5 lakh crore in eligible commercial stock. For the investor, this framework can offer three important advantages:

Revenue mandat e: Under SEBI Chapter VIB norms, at least 95% of the scheme’s assets must be invested in revenue-generating, completed properties.

Mandatory distribution: Schemes must distribute 95% of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders.

Transparency: Assets are held in Demat form, providing a level of liquidity and auditability that traditional real estate lacks. In this new ecosystem, digital platforms are redefining the ‘entry and exit’ strategy for property. By unitising high-value real estate into smaller, tradable units, they solve the age-old problem of ‘lumpy’ assets.

Entering FY 2026-27 with confidence As the sun sets on the current financial year, the transition in the Indian property market is complete. The ‘lumpy,’ opaque, and illiquid real estate of the past has been replaced by a unitised, regulated, and high-yield asset class.

The allure of speculative appreciation has been replaced by the stability of recurring returns. By leveraging the transparency of SM REITs, the Indian investor has finally found a way to make real estate perform like a high-yield bond. The portfolios that will stand strongest in the coming year are not just those that are worth more on paper; they are the ones that pay more in the bank.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.