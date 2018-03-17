20 years of Aishwarya Rai: You’ve come a long way, baby, says Rekha

Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar released on January 14, 1997. Considered an iconic film, it also happened to be the one that introduced 1994 Miss World winner, Aishwarya Rai to the big screen. She was 23 then, and has gone on to make a mark in Bollywood, and do a few hand-picked Tamil films.

Ash, as she is popularly known, got married to Bollywoord star Abhishek Bachchan, son of legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, and has a daughter, Aaradhya. She has continued to act in films.

Actor Rekha, in a letter to the star, congratulater her for completing two successful decades in the industry.

“A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to, without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” she wrote.

Rekha also noted that the best role portrayed by Aishwarya Rai according to her was that of Aaradhya’s ‘amma’. “You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with, but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya.”

The letter was part of a special interview by the magazine, Femina, to congratulate Aishwarya. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others shared their wishes and thoughts on the occasion.

Read Rekha’s full letter here:

My Ash,

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to, without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!

The worst thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.

You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with, but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya.

Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — wow!

Aashirwads and duas! I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!

Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Faney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her role in the film has been under wraps, but there is speculation that Rajkummar Rao would be paired opposite her.

