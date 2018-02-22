A working birthday for Ketaki Mategaonkar

Since childhood, singer-actor Ketaki Mategaonkar has always believed in celebrating her birthday with her family in a simple way. She is not fond of grand parties or celebrations. However, since the time she became a part of the industry, her birthdays are often celebrated on the sets of her films. Ketaki says, “I prefer spending time with my family on my birthday as throughout the year I am caught up with recordings, shoots or my studies. This year, however, I will be recording and later during the day I will be at home with my parents and cousins.”

Every year, Ketaki’s fans in Pune organise a small gettogether to celebrate and cut the cake. They then send across images of those celebrations to her on social media. “This year, they have invited me to spend time at an ashram in the city. I am looking forward to it. I will not go on the day of my birthday, but this is definitely the way I would like to celebrate my special day,” adds Ketaki.

Talking about her childhood memories, her father Parag fondly recollects, “She is very fond of her cousins and prefers celebrations when they are around. When she was younger we would arrange for a small party for her friends. She has always been very simplistic with her approach [regarding everything].”