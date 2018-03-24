 Aapla Manus: This is how Ajay Devgn finalises his projects | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Aapla Manus: This is how Ajay Devgn finalises his projects

Ajay Devgn says he associates himself with projects he likes. Ajay ventured into Marathi cinema with Aapla Manus.

regional movies Updated: Mar 24, 2018 13:35 IST
Ajay Devgn’s latest Hindi film Raid is minting money at the box office.
Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says he associates himself with projects he likes. Ajay ventured into Marathi cinema with Aapla Manus, which released in February.

Asked if he would like to venture more into Marathi scripts, Ajay said, “When I hear good scripts, I want to make them and when I heard this script (‘Aapla Manus’) which is a fabulous script... It has been appreciated after it’s release also. So, I don’t do things because I just want to do them. I do things if I like it and then I (would) want to do it.”

The actor is prepping for his upcoming film titled Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, where he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India. “The prep is going on and we would start shooting in August,” he said about the period-action film.

The actor will also star in a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

