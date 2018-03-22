Actor Gopichand’s 25th film titled Pantham, first look poster released

Actor Gopichand, who rose to fame after starting his career in villain roles in films such as Jayam and Nijam, played the positive lead for the first time in 2004 Telugu actioner Yagnam. Known for films such as Andhrudu, Lakshyam, Wanted and Loukyam, he’s gearing up for the release of his 25th film which has been titled Pantham with a tagline ‘For a Cause’.

Pantham stars Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

The first look poster of the film was released recently and to mark the occasion, producer KK Radhamohan said in a statement. “It is quite a happy moment for us, as a production house, to be associated with Gopichand’s landmark film. We have completed 60% of the film’s shoot. Director Chakravarthy has come up with a wonderful story that will be high on the commercial elements. Even for the actor, this will be a new look as never seen before. We are happy with the response to the first look. Mehreen Pirzada will be seen in a very good role in the film. Gopi Sunder’s music and Prasad Murella’s camerawork will be assets to the film. I appreciate the support of the rest of the cast and crew and it is only because of them all that we are going ahead on schedule and plan to release the film this summer.”

Last seen on screen in Aaradagula Bullet, Gopichand hopes to find success after two back-to-back duds. Pantham, directed by K Chakravarthy, also stars Prudhvi and Jayaprakash Reddy in key roles.

