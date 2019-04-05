Actor Shruti Marathe recalls shutting down film producer who allegedly demanded sex for role

Actor Shruti Marathe in an Instagram post has recalled being put in an uncomfortable position by a movie producer, who allegedly implied that she would have to sleep with him to get the role.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actor said, “Once I met a producer who’d offered me a lead role. At first he was professional, but soon he began using the words, ‘compromise’ & ‘one night’. I couldn’t let this slip so I asked him, ‘If you want me to sleep with you, who are you making the hero sleep with?’ He was stunned.”

Shruti said that she told this story to others, who advised her to drop out of the film. She said she challenged the producer not for herself, but ‘for every woman who’s been objectified & judged for simply being who she is.’

But this happened when she’d established herself in the Marathi industry. When Shruti was just starting out, she said she agreed to doing a bikini scene in a south Indian film without asking questions like ‘How are you going to shoot it?’ or ‘Is it required?’

Years later, when she became more popular, the scene was unearthed online, and she was massively trolled for it. “Do you know how much that damages your self-esteem?” Shruti asked. “I put myself out there without any barriers – but I wasn’t accepted; I was objectified. I still continued working as if it didn’t bother me.”

The actor ended by saying, “My clothes don’t define me–my talent does, my hard work does, my success does and I think it’s high time, people realise that.”

Shruti is known for films such as Naan Avanillai 2, Guru Sishyan and Teecha Baap Tyacha Baap.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 14:25 IST