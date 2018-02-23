Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu debut film titled Sammohanam

After making a splash in Tamil filmdom last year with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari is all set for her Telugu debut this year. Having already begun shooting for the project, being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna, on Thursday it was announced that the film has been officially titled Sammohanam, which roughly translates to attraction. A romantic drama, the project also stars Sudheer Babu in the lead.

Tipped to be high on romance and drama, Aditi has pinned high hopes on the project as she wants to use this opportunity to leave a mark in Tollywood. She has a few more weeks of shoot and once completed, she will directly join the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which marks her second time collaboration with the filmmaker.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. In December 2017, Ratnam began prepping for the film with his actors. A picture from his acting workshop featuring Simbu leaked online, much to the excitement of the star’s fans. The project also stars senior actors Prakash Raj and Jayasudha, who will be seen playing pivotal roles. To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in compose the music, while lensman Santosh Sivan, in his sixth collaboration with Ratnam, will crank the camera. The industry grapevine is that Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, may come on board as releasing partner of the film.

