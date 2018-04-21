After a successful run in Japan, Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 to release in China

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion is still not done raking in the moolah at the box-office. Having recently completed its 100-day theatrical run in Japan, where it’s currently running in its 15th week with earnings of $1.3 million, it has been confirmed that the film will hit Chinese screens on May 4.The film is being released by E Star Media, which is an off shoot of Arka Media works that takes care of international releases.

A story about two warring brothers fighting for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. The film featured elaborate fight sequences and computer graphics including rampaging elephants and a bull stampede which have left both audiences and critics in awe.

Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. Interestingly, all the four versions of the film did exceptionally good business at the ticket window, where Baahubali 2 has many first-time records. It’s the first Indian film to breach into the INR 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe.

In Tamil Nadu, the film minted over Rs 150 crore club, becoming the first film to achieve the rare feat, even surpassing superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, which registered the record seven years ago.

It has to be seen if the film can be received on the same level as recent Indian offerings such as Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium, which struck gold at China’s box office.

