After Prabhas, Baahubali fame Sathyaraj to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds?

Baahubali fame Sathyaraj, who played the widely popular character called Kattappa in the hit films, is all set to become the first Tamil actor to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds museum in London. Sathyaraj is the second south Indian actor after his Baahubali co-star Prabhas to get this special honour.

Even as we await an official announcement in this regard, Sathyaraj’s son Sibi has been sharing articles and tweets that have shared this news via Twitter.

Thanks to the worldwide popularity and reach of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the film’s actors are being showered with international honour. Last year, Prabhas became the third Indian to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, which already houses figures of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prabhas’ statue will be placed in the museum’s Movie Room, side by side with other iconic characters such as Spiderman, Wolverine, James Bond and Captain America.

With over half a dozen projects in his kitty, Sathyaraj continues to be one of the busiest actors in Tamil and Telugu industries. After Baahubali, he’s also part of another big budget spectacle called Sanghamitra, which was launched last year amid much fanfare at the Cannes International Film Festival. Amid rumours that the project has been shelved, the makers are still hopeful to get it made, especially filmmaker Sundar C, as it happens to be his biggest project.

