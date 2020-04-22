e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun not part of Lucifer Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun not part of Lucifer Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi

Some reported had suggested that Allu Arjun would have reprised Prithviraj Sukuraman’s role from the original, with Chiranjeevi stepping into Mohanlal’s shoes in the Telugu remake.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:08 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Allu Arjun’s last film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was a big hit.
Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo was a big hit.
         

Actor Allu Arjun, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his recent release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, won’t feature in a cameo role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi. Denying a media report that claimed Arjun will reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role from the original, the actor’s publicist took to Twitter to clarify.

The report stated that Allu Arjun will be seen playing Prithviraj’s role from Lucifer in its Telugu remake. The star’s publicist shared the article and said, “Not true.”

 

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently confirmed via an interview that Saaho director Sujeeth has been signed for the project. He said Sujeeth is currently working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities. “Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point,” Chiranjeevi said.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry. Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Reports have also emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the yet-untitled remake. He may reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj, who had directed Lucifer.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth chased by persistent Indian fan on street, left unsettled. Watch video

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Originally, Trisha was signed as the leading lady in Acharya. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

